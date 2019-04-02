Johnny Manziel sends a message, puts AAF's suspension in perspective

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel joined the AAF in hopes of resurrecting his football career, but it really doesn’t appear that will be the case, as he played in just two games, and now the league has suspended its play indefinitely, with the likelihood being that it will fold.

Manziel suited up and played in two games for the Memphis Express, suffering a concussion in the most recent one on Saturday, yet still hit up a Hollywood night club late Sunday night/early Monday morning, which isn’t behavior you normally see from one that suffers a head injury.

Still, Manziel has more NFL experience than the majority of AAF players, so he sent a message to them in the wake of the league suspending play, as far as what their plan of action should be going forward.

If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

Just the reality of this unfortunate situation.. great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with “other” leagues for a long time. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

It’s a heavy dose of reality, and while it might be hard for AAF’ers to accept, Manziel speaks the truth.