Johnson eager to end frustrating run in the Grand National

Richard Johnson is hoping to end over 20 years of frustration when he partners Rock The Kasbah in the Grand National at Aintree this weekend.

Johnson has never won the race, with two second place finishes the best he has managed since first riding in the event back in 1997.

Rock The Kasbah’s performance in winning at Cheltenham back in November marked him down as a likely type for the National and the combination will head to Aintree as one of the more fancied runners in the race.

Having been without a ride for the last two renewals, Johnson told Betway that he is eager for a change of fortunes this time around.

“It doesn’t matter where you go, people know what the Grand National is, so to say you’ve won it would be a dream come true,” he said.

“Not being in the race in the last couple of years has been disappointing. Obviously, I want to be in the race, but I want to ride the right horse.”

Johnson has had numerous disappointments in the National, with one of his biggest coming aboard Edmond back in 2001.

The horse was 10/1 joint favourite to win the race and was well in contention when unseating Johnson at the 15th fence.

The jockey admitted it was a disappointing end to his race, particularly with Edmond looking ideally suited to the rigours of the National.

“It had rained for about three days beforehand and you could even see standing water on the course,” he added.

“Edmond loved soft ground – he’d won a Welsh National before and it seemed like the perfect conditions.

“He got in close to The Chair and basically refused. He stayed on one side and I went flying over the other and ended up in the fence.

“There’s a lovely picture flying round of me hiding in the bottom of the fence, as I thought there were still 35 horses behind me.”

Johnson will hope to avoid similar misfortune aboard Rock The Kasbah and betting odds of 16/1 will certainly tempt many each-way punters.