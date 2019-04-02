Look: Davide Moretti's hot blonde girlfriend is a stunner

Look: Davide Moretti's hot blonde girlfriend is a stunner

Updates

Look: Davide Moretti's hot blonde girlfriend is a stunner

By April 2, 2019

By: |

Texas Tech star guard Davide Moretti is preparing to play in the biggest game of his life this weekend, as his team will square off against Michigan State in the Final Four.

Moretti has dropped 27 points in the past two games, and he’s been a key role player on his team, being efficient shooting the ball, and not turning it over. Not only that, he’s been stellar on the defensive end, along with the rest of his teammates.

And while his basketball career is going pretty well, life off the court has been just as good. Moretti has been dating the beautiful blonde Maura Sansone, and you’ll want to check out these photos of the two of them.

View this post on Instagram

🌹 smile #love #partynight

A post shared by Davide Moretti (@davide_ilmoro_moretti) on

View this post on Instagram

happyness 😜 #home #holydays 🌊 #bae #gopro

A post shared by Davide Moretti (@davide_ilmoro_moretti) on

View this post on Instagram

I don't see any limits 🏖 #summertime #bae

A post shared by Davide Moretti (@davide_ilmoro_moretti) on

View this post on Instagram

👑 & 🏀 #happnss in quel di #Varese

A post shared by Davide Moretti (@davide_ilmoro_moretti) on

View this post on Instagram

i got what u need 🌹 #love ❤️

A post shared by Davide Moretti (@davide_ilmoro_moretti) on

View this post on Instagram

" i got u baby.. just u and me " #happness ❤️

A post shared by Davide Moretti (@davide_ilmoro_moretti) on

s

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home