Look: Draymond Green's stunning girlfriend is Warriors star's MVP

The Warriors have a number of stars on its starting five, but Draymond Green is the team’s most vocal, authoritative leader.
Green may not have the scoring prowess that teammates Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson possess, but he’s a lockdown defender, and does an excellent job of controlling the glass. And if someone is out of place or blows an assignment on a play, Green will let them know about it, so it doesn’t happen again.
And given that a lot of men draw their strength from their significant others, it’s no surprise that Green is no different. He and the beautiful Hazel Renee have been dating, and they appear to be a perfect match, as she has the same Type-A personality he does. These photos of them show off Renee’s beauty, and why she’s likely a great fit for Draymond.
All season long….to support. To love. To not give you headaches but be a place of peace. A personal masseuse. Temple rubs that knock you out when you can’t sleep. There is no better place I’d rather be but with you on this amazing journey! Where most would feel entitled…I am Thankful! This is what #Happy looks likkkee😝😝 #AllSmiles #ThreeRings #Champions #BackToBack 🏆🏆🏆 Now Go Talk All That Big Shhhh Champ @money23green 💋
Media Day is here and as We embark on this new season its now time to put the last one to bed. I haven’t posted anything about winning the championship for ONE reason. It was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. The grind of the season, the grind of the playoffs, 7 GAME SERIES WITH HOUSTON, and even The Finals that MOST think was easy because we swept. The journey was HARD and I didn’t want to think about it at all this summer. But it’s time to go on that journey again. So with that said…. 2018-2019 it’s GO TIME!!!
…And a few of Hazel showing off her beauty as well.
We now know where Green gets his strength from.
