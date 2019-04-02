MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 2/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Eric Wisely (33-9-1) vs Gilbert Burns (14-3) – UFC on ESPN: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th

Francisco Trinaldo (23-6) vs Diego Ferreira (15-2) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Nick Hein (14-4-1, 1 NC) vs Luigi Vendramini (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Leonardo Santos (16-3-1) vs Stevie Ray (22-8) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Ben Askren (19-0, 1 NC) vs Jorge Masvidal (33-13) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Junior dos Santos (21-5) vs Francis Ngannou (13-3) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Bellator

Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (45-6-2) vs Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 22nd

Paul Daley (40-17-2) vs Erick Silva (20-10) – Bellator 222 – Jun 22nd

James Gallagher (8-1) vs Jeremiah Labiano (12-6) – Bellator 222 – Jun 22nd

