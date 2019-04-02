MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 2/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Eric Wisely (33-9-1) vs Gilbert Burns (14-3) – UFC on ESPN: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th
Francisco Trinaldo (23-6) vs Diego Ferreira (15-2) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Nick Hein (14-4-1, 1 NC) vs Luigi Vendramini (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st
Leonardo Santos (16-3-1) vs Stevie Ray (22-8) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st
Ben Askren (19-0, 1 NC) vs Jorge Masvidal (33-13) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th
Junior dos Santos (21-5) vs Francis Ngannou (13-3) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th
Bellator
Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (45-6-2) vs Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 22nd
Paul Daley (40-17-2) vs Erick Silva (20-10) – Bellator 222 – Jun 22nd
James Gallagher (8-1) vs Jeremiah Labiano (12-6) – Bellator 222 – Jun 22nd
