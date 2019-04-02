New Era Releases 2019 NFL Draft Hats and They Are Terrible

When will the NFL eliminate new hat designs for the NFL Draft prospects?

Another year, another set of ugly hats for the incoming rookies of the NFL. It’s a never-ending cycle. The NFL and New Era team up for this particular project each year, and every time it never fails . . . To disappoint. I get it – the drafted rookies need a hat to throw on when they are called to the stage to get selected. That’s fine and all, but why do they have to have some sort of particular design? Why not keep it simple?

Sometimes, less is more when it comes to clothing and accessories. Especially in this case. This year, New Era attempted to add on to the special hats something that has to do with the teams’ respective city. And as expected, nobody on social media liked it, including me. Sure, there were a couple of OK designs. For the most part, though, they are all pretty tacky.

Let’s take a look at the hats…

Here are the official 2019 New Era NFL Draft caps that players will wear on stage. This year, all designs incorporate either state or city flag elements. (The #Jets will release theirs on Thursday with their new uniform reveal) pic.twitter.com/0WMjiDYf94 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 2, 2019

You can take to Twitter to browse on your own here. Are they all bad? Not exactly. But for the most part, New Era dropped the ball with these. I’d say the Chicago Bears, and the Atlanta Falcons came out lucky with these. They ended up getting a simple hat that just looks like their everyday uniform.

As for the Saints, Panthers, and the Eagles? Yuck. Just embarrassing. What’s with all of the tacky additions? They just look like a fashion line who is trying their hardest to be different. For the record, nobody cares about the hats unless of course, they are ugly. So in this case, people care. Maybe that’s what New Era was going for? Who knows. All I know is that these ain’t it, Chief. Let’s figure out something different for next season.