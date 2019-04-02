Shaq has high praise in addressing how he stacks up against Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was one of the best big men to ever play the game, so he knows a thing or two about how to dominate in the paint.

And while the game has involved to favor smaller, more athletic centers that can stretch the floor, there are still a few dominant, punishing players that ply their trade in the paint.

That’s how Shaq was so effective when he was in the league, and he sees some similarities in the way he played in comparison to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s skill set. Not only that, Shaq went on to say that Giannis is better than he was at 24 years of age, which he revealed on the most recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“He’s better, and that’s why I gave up my Superman title to him,” Shaq said.

Shaq continued:

“He doesn’t just come and show up and expect people to say, ‘Hey, I do this. I do that. I’m the next one.’ This kid actually works and he’s earned it. He’s deserved it, and he’s earned my respect, so I’m giving it to him. To answer all the questions: You’re right, the kid is better than me at 24.”

High praise from one of the greatest centers of all time.