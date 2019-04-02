Sports Betting vs. Online Casino Gambling – 3 Main Differences

It’s no wonder American gambling companies and consumers have fought so hard for legalization, given the market size.

The U.S. sports betting market is expected to be worth $3-5 billion within the next few years, as bettors take advantage of newly liberalized gambling laws. Online casino gambling is also expected to be worth $4 billion by 2020, despite recent laws restricting online casinos to within state borders.

Sports Betting is a Game of Skill

Sports betting is primarily a game of skill. Let’s say you’re looking to do some spread betting in the upcoming NBA playoffs. When online sportsbooks offer a spread, this means they give a head-start to the underdog. If you choose the favorite by at -7.5 points, this means the favorite must win by 8 points or more for you to collect. As a fan, you have no way of affecting the outcome, but you do have knowledge that can help you decide if a bet is good value or not. In that way, sports betting is more like investing in the stock market than playing the casinos.

Some casino games involve some amount of skill, such as online poker and online blackjack. But most popular casino games, like online roulette and video slots, are purely games of chance. Individual casino users can and often do win big money on these games, but in the overall contest between the community and the casino itself – the house always wins.

Sports Betting Isn’t a Zero-Sum Game

One of the more recent features that has attracted people to sports betting is the ability to get an early payout. Let’s say you put down money on the Golden State Warriors or New England Patriots early in one of their championship years, when their odds were good. At some stage in the season, bookmakers can see the writing on the wall and offer to pay out early – giving bettors the chance to collect a smaller payout and avoid the risk of losing the bet.

Online casinos don’t really provide this opportunity. If you play slots or roulette, a bet is a bet, and you win or lose. You could say card games aren’t zero-sum games, although each hand is zero sum – you win it all or you lose it all.

Betting Adds Another Dimension to Your Favorite Sports

For hardcore sports fans, this might be the main incentive to bet on sports. Casino games can be very fun and entertaining, but they are a world of their own. The U.S. sports betting market involves betting on actual sports games, adding another element to the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, and all your other favorite sports. With sports betting, that Tuesday night game between two teams sitting several games outside of the playoffs suddenly takes on importance.