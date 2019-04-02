The HOVG Podcast: Jack Labosky 

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 2, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jack Labosky.

The Tampa Bay Rays minor league reliever (and self-proclaimed “bus guy”) talks to the boys about his plan to spend this upcoming season living in a renovated school bus with his girlfriend Madi, explains how he got her to agree to calling the J&M Express home, reflects on his painful time at the plate while with Duke and looks back at how he spent his first Spring Training.

Oh…Jack also gets caught up wondering out loud how a basketball game between three Lous and one Zion Williamson would play out!

SHOW NOTES:

