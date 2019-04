Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Collection: Charlo vs. Alcine — FS1, 8 p.m.

PBC Collection: Wilder vs. Washington — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Round, Game 2

South Florida Bulls at DePaul Blue Demons — ESPNU, 8 p.m. (South Florida leads series 1-0)

Wooden Award Finalists — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Loyola Marymount at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

College Fencing

NCAA National Fencing Championship, The Wolstein Center, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH

Men’s and Women’s Championships Highlights — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championships — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Florida State at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal: Leg 1: Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna — Univision Deportes/Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Japan — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Communist China vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m.

DfB Pokal Cup

Quarterfinals

Bayern München vs. FC Heidenheim — ESPNews, 12:25 p.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 2:40 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Cardiff City — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Rush — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.

eSports

Road to Madden Bowl: Madden Club Championship — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central Special: ANA Inspiration News Conference — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final, Game 4

SKA Saint Petersburg vs. CSKA Moskva — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m. (CSKA Moskva leads series 2-1)

La Liga

Matchday 30

Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/STO, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Detroit at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — ESPN/WGN/Fox Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — TSN4/TSN5/RDS2/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver — Fox Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel and Todd’s Dueling Drafts — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Ottawa at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Serie A

Genoa vs. Internazionale Milan — ESPNews, 2:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Linea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Duane Brown — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

2nd Round & Round of 16— Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

2nd Round & Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.