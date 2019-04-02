WWE News: Dean Ambrose Hints At 'WrestleMania' Appearance, Two Big Names Spotted In NYC, XFL Competitor Folding?

While Shield member Dean Ambrose has been used sparingly on TV since the WWE TLC PPV, and he is expected to be leaving the company when his contract expires later this month, WWE has been using The Lunatic Fringe in an off-air capacity as of late.

According to live reports, this week after WWE Raw went off the air, Dean Ambrose made an appearance in front of the live crowd and took out Baron Corbin by hitting Dirty Deeds.

Following the segment, Ambrose pointed up at the WrestleMania sign, teasing a possible appearance at the PPV this Sunday. As of now, WWE has not announced any plans for Ambrose at WrestleMania, but Michael Cole did tease on Raw last week that Ambrose’s ‘Mania plans remain up in the air.

Dean Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on @BaronCorbinWWE after RAW goes off the air…is this how it ends? pic.twitter.com/qjy2jt6t2F — Bryan Weaver (@BryanWeaverDC) April 2, 2019

Two Big Names Spotted In NYC

As the WWE crew starts to arrive in New York City ahead of WrestleMania this Sunday night, PWInsider is reporting that former Champions Bray Wyatt and Kane have arrived in the City for WrestleMania week.

As of this writing, neither Wyatt nor Kane has been announced by WWE for any WrestleMania week events, but Wyatt has been teasing his TV return for the past several weeks, and recently told TMZ he is unsure if he will be used on TV this week.

XFL Competitor Possibly Shutting Down?

According to CBS Sports, The Alliance of American Football league, which launched in the wake of this year’s NFL Super Bowl, is in danger of shutting down amid its inaugural season.

“At the center of the AAF’s uncertain future are the negotiations between the league and the NFLPA over the use of NFL practice squad players,” reads the CBS Sports report. “Last week, [Tom] Dundon said that if a deal could not be reached between the two sides, he would examine all options, including dissolving the league. In all likelihood, the AAF wouldn’t get NFL practice squad players for another couple of years because of the collective bargaining agreement and the massive amount of red tape that the NFL requires to make such agreements official.”

The report adds that league control owner Tom Dundon is acting against the wishes of AAF Executives including CEO Charlie Ebersol and Head of Football Bill Polian.