WWE News: Ronda Rousey Disses Fake Mugshot After 'Raw', New 'WrestleMania' Title Match Teased, John Cena PPV Update

The final episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 35 saw a massive brawl breakout featuring the competitors in this Sunday’s main event. The brawl ended with Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch “arrested” by local Washington, D.C. authorities and taken into custody.

WWE later announced that all three women were released from jail on their own “recognizance” and will appear in court at a later date.

Ronda Rousey has since released a photo of her “mugshot” following the angle on Raw, and continuing with her fourth wall breaking tendencies Rousey pointed out that the mugshot is the same one Becky Lynch received in Atlanta.

New Title Match Teased For ‘WrestleMania’

This week’s episode of Raw saw The Revival pick up a win over Ricochet and Aleister Black in a Tag Team Title match, finally dispatching the NXT stars who had previously picked up a couple non-title wins over the Champions.

Following Raw, WWE released a video featuring the team of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder challenging The Revival for a shot at the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. As of this writing, WWE has yet to make the match official on Sunday, and with 14 bouts already announced for the PPV, it’s unknown if time will permit the Title match.

John Cena PPV Update

As noted, John Cena has wrapped filming for his new movie Playing With Fire, which as of now is set to be released on March 20th, 2020.

According to PWInsider, Cena has already arrived in New York City for WrestleMania week, 5 days ahead of Sunday’s PPV.

WWE has yet to announce a match for Cena on Sunday, however, recent reports have suggested Cena remains scheduled for some type of a match at the PPV, or if not a match then an appearance at WrestleMania 35.