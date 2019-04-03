Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 3/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 485 2 2 Rafael Carvalho 225 3 3 Alexander Shlemenko 185 4 4 Rafael Lovato Jr 178.5 5 5 John Salter 171 5 5 Lyoto Machida 171 7 7 Anatoly Tokov 126 8 8 Costello Van Steenis 92.5 9 9 Chidi Njokuani 87 10 10 Mike Shipman 85 11 15 Charlie Ward 67.5 12 11 Chris Honeycutt 58.5 13 12 Melvin Manhoef 54 14 13 Romero Cotton 51.5 15 14 Joe Schilling 50 16 16 Andre Fialho 42 17 17 Tim Caron 37.5 18 NR Norbert Novenyi 32.5 19 18 Abraham Vaesau 30 20 20 Fabian Edwards 27.5 21 20 Alen Amedovski 25 21 20 Dillon Danis 25 21 NR Justin Sumter 25 21 27 Will Fleury 25 25 NR Keith Berry 18.5 26 25 Sean Powers 17.5 27 26 Will Morris 4.5 28 NR Gerald Harris 0 28 27 Javier Torres 0 28 27 Leo Leite 0 28 27 Martin Hudson 0 28 NR Will Lavine 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

