BREAKING: Rob Van Dam Signs Extended Impact Wrestling Contract

According to a report from EWrestlingNews, Former WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling Champion Rob Van Dam has signed back with Impact Wrestling.

It was announced earlier that RVD will be making an appearance along with his one of his close ECW friends , Sabu at the United We Stand event that will take place at the Recreation Center in Rahway, New Jersey on April 4. RVD and Sabu are slated to take on The Lucha Bros at this event.

While it initially appeared to be a one time deal, Rob Van Dam will now be an official part of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Rob Van Dam spoke with The Sporting News to talk about his extended agreement with Impact Wrestling. He would say that people are going to be “seeing his face around for the foreseeable future.” He also says that it was “something to start us off” and when they agreed to only one match, him and Impact Wrestling looked at the schedule after the United We Stand event and saw that he was available for their upcoming tapings going forward.

As far as what the scheduling will be like, he describes it as “pretty friendly” and the position they want him to fill for his career would be the perfect situation at this point i his professional career.

Rob Van Dam first signed with Impact Wrestling back in 2010 when it was still names TNA. At that time, he would compete against top stars such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Mr. Anderson and even defeating AJ Styles to become the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He would go on to win the X Division Championship at Bound for Glory 2012 but eventually dropped the championship to Kenny King on an episode of Impact Wrestling.

With this new extended agreement, RVD will indeed be a top star in the Impact Wrestling promotion.