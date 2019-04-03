Can Seth Rollins Slay The Beast At WWE 'WrestleMania 35'?

Seth Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble, thus he challenged the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Rollins wants to ‘slay The Beast’. Can he actually go out there and defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35?

Back at WrestleMania 31, Rollins did the unthinkable and cashed in his money in the bank. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were going at it for the title. Rollins pinned Reigns for the win.

Four years later, Rollins once again is trying to win the Universal Title. The question is — Can Rollins actually defeat Lesnar?

It would make it a feel good moment at WrestleMania if Rollins can defeat Lesnar. It would also an it an interesting on whether or not Lesnar will continue his career with the WWE, or go back to UFC if he drops the belt to Rollins.

One thing to remember about Lesnar and UFC, Daniel Cormier are friends. Wouldn’t it be interesting if Rollins brought out Cormier with him walking down to the ring, or if Cormier was sitting ring side and possibly causing a possible distraction for Lesnar?

There are many possible ways for Rollins to defeat Lesnar. One would be Cormier coming out of nowhere to cause a distraction to help his friend. Two would be the Rollins we know and come to love and doing one of his finishing moves, the curb-stomp.

It is very possible Rollins can change the landscape of the men’s division in WWE if he does indeed defeat Lesnar, which I for one think it is very possible he can. Heck, even the betting odds place Rollins as the favorite over Lesnar.

I believe Rollins can ‘Slay The Beast’ and if he does, the WWE will be in a better place without Lesnar holding the title. It would change the course for the better for the men’s division in the WWE if Rollins were to defeat Lesnar. It could also set the course for fresh new rivalries like Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins. It could also set up to re-visit old rivalries like Finn Balor-Seth Rollins.

What this also means for the WWE is that they can always count on Rollins showing up for work each and every Monday night if he were to go on and win.

Whatever the case maybe, we know this will be an excellent match between the two. If Rollins does defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, you can guarantee that it will turn back into Monday Night Rollins and he will burn it down every Monday night.