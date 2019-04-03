Cesc Fabregas – Farewell

Cesc Fabregas is a Spanish professional footballer. He plays for Monaco FC and the Spain national team. The former Chelsea star came through Barcelona youth academy at a very young age. He left the club in September 2003 to join Arsenal FC. In the early part of the 2004-05 season, many key midfielders were injured. It is when that Fabregas went on to establish himself in the team. He broke several records in the process and earned a reputation as one of the best players in his position.

The midfield maestro also won La Liga after Guardiola left Barcelona. The highlights of his career came at the international level. Fabregas scored the last penalty in the shootout against Italy to give his team the win. He also set up a mesmerising pass to Andres Iniesta at the 2010 World Cup. Spain was then crowned as the World Champion.

In 2014, Cesc Fabregas completed his move to Chelsea from Barcelona. He claimed that this is the club that can match his ambition. The star signed a five-year contract at Chelsea worth close to £200,000-a-week. It was far more than he earned at Barca. In 2016, he brought up his 100th Premier League assist. It was against Stoke City where Willian was in a favourable position to score. No other players have provided a ton of goals for others in quicker time.

The reputation of Fabregas took a hit when he returned to the Premier League with Chelsea. Many fans were expecting him back at Arsenal. But it was Wenger who chose not to take up the option of bringing him back. During his first season with Chelsea, he duly propelled the club to the Premier League title. He was brilliant and was able to register more assists than many other midfielders in the league.

Fabregas link up play with Diego Costa really made the difference for Chelsea. But he had to experience a difficult second season at Stamford Bridge. Many of Chelsea’s supporters accused him of engineering Mourinho’s sacking. The midfield wizard managed to recover and contributed in another title win. He was then more specialised as a deep-lying playmaker. Now, many of his surrounding admit that it’s the right time to move on.

Cesc Fabregas was handed an emotional standing ovation in the dying minutes for their FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest. He leaves Chelsea FC as a player who has contributed a lot. The former Barcelona midfield will be remembered as more of a Premier League legend than a legend of any one club. He is the kind of player who provided so much entertainment for the neutrals. There is no doubt about that.

Cesc Fabregas also made an emotional farewell speech to his Chelsea team-mates. However, Luiz declined to reveal what he said. Fabregas won four major trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge. Everyone at Chelsea believes that he will go down as one of the greatest players of the Premier League era. Whether for Spain, Barcelona, Arsenal or Chelsea, the midfielder was the king of the assist at his peak.

