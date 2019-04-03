Five MLB hitters absolutely crushing the ball so far

The 2019 MLB regular season is barely a week old. So, it’s hard to draw any real conclusions from what’s happened on the field at this point without it feeling like an overreaction.

But still, how are we supposed to pass the time until statistics stabilize without some overreacting?

What’s been noticeable about certain position players during this first week of play is how a handful are just absolutely crushing the ball. We’re not just talking about racking up the stats to prove it — that may be a byproduct for some, but we’re talking about the obscenely high hard-hit rates a select few hitters have put together.

After taking a peek at qualified hitters on FanGraphs, there are five hitters living at or near the top of the hard-hit rate leaderboard (heading into Wednesday’s games) that really jump off the page. There’s still plenty of time for these statistics to come back to reality, but for now, it just looks crazy.