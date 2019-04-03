Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - MI vs CSK Live Stream Online Official IPL Channels

The teams are warming up, the match-schedules are here, the tickets are out, and with that, the twelfth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to start from the 25th of March 2019. Today’s match will be between tournament favorites Mumbai Indians clashing against the Chennai Super Kings.

Cricket lovers across the country have high expectations from their favorite teams and are finishing off with their last bit of jersey shopping as the tournament is nearing by its starting date. Besides, all the hype that a competition like IPL has in it, there are a lot of other questions surrounding the social media platforms regarding the live streaming of the matches. With that, there are several other questions regarding the official broadcasting rights of the tournament as no one wishes to miss the fun a contest like IPL has in it.

Well, the blog is going to get you covered with everything you should know regarding the live streaming of the tournament online. Along with that, it will provide you with every minute detail of information which will help you to watch the first match of the IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8 PM IST

Date: 3rd April 2019

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Stream: Watch Here

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – MI vs CSK Live Streaming Free Online Channels

A viewer can easily watch the first match along with all the other exciting games of the tournament at Star Sports as they hold the official broadcasting rights for the IPL 2019.

The concern you might have here is how to watch the match between Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings online. So for that, the solution for the Indian viewers is as simple as heating water. A viewer can watch the match online at Hotstar. Unlike last year where Hotstar streamed the IPL for free to their viewers with a 5-minutes delay will not be the case anymore.

To enjoy the streaming privileges at Hotstar, a viewer has to subscribe to their services. After 5-minutes of free streaming, the exclusive digital telecast right owners will ask you to have a subscription to their basic all-sports pack which will cost the viewer an affordable sum of Rs. 299 for a year.

After which a subscriber can enjoy the game between Chennai vs. Bangalore, and along with that all the other matches from the IPL 2019 live online.

Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings online from different Countries

BeIN Sport: Good news for the UAE viewers as apart from viewing the live streaming of the matches at Hotstar through a VPN. They can directly stream the first match along with all the other games from the tournament at BeIN Sport.

Now TV: Honk Kong viewers can now enjoy a sigh of relief as Now TV is going to bring them the live coverage from all the matches of the IPL 2019.

Sky Sports: Viewers from New Zealand are also keen on watching the most anticipated cricketing event of India as a lot of cricketing stars from their nation plays for the different franchises of the IPL. Hence Sky Sports is the place to live stream all the matches from the IPL at New Zealand.

SingTel: There a lot of cricket fans and Indians who resides in Singapore. For them, SingTel will host the live coverage from the Indian Premier League 2019.

MI vs CSK live online using a VPN

Hotstar will only provide their live streaming services for the IPL 2019 exclusively in India. For viewers residing outside India and trying to watch the match at Hotstar will face a geo-block error while doing so.

A VPN service provider will come in handy to suffice the purpose. ExpressVPN, in that case, will get the job done perfectly fine.

Watch the match at Hotstar through a VPN

Sign-in to your VPN Application.

Connect to an Indian Server.

After a successful connection is locked, enjoy the live streaming of the match at Hotstar.

Team squad of MI vs CSK match

Check out the final team lineups for the Kolkata vs Hyderabad match today.

MI Predicted Lineups

TBA

CSK Predicted Lineups

TBA

Final Words

With less than 3-days of time remaining to India’s biggest cricketing event, set yourself up with everything that takes to watch the Indian Premier League 2019 live online.