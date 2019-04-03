IPL Points Table TechieState

Indian Premier League is a T20 Cricket League in which Indian teams participate, and is usually contested during March, April and May every year. There are a total of eight teams that represent eight different regions of the country. IPL was founded by Lalit Modi, the then BCCI Vice-president of the league and IPL is a part of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). IPL was launched in 2008 and current IPL season is the 12th season. Chennai Super Kings is the defending champion. Rajasthan Royals lifted the first IPL trophy. Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala joined the league before the fourth season in 2011. But, due to breaching the BCCI’s terms of conditions Kochi Tuskers Kerala was terminated. Because of financial differences with BCCI, Pune Warriors withdrew from IPL. Sun TV network acquired Sunrisers Hyderabad, previously known as Deccan Chargers.

There are eight teams in the league and each team plays twice with other teams. One match is played in the home ground while another match in the opponent’s home ground. The top four teams of the league will qualify for playoffs and the top two teams move to finals. The top two teams play a qualifying match and the winner goes directly into the finals. Teams at number 3 and 4 in the points table play a match and the winning teams get to play the 2nd qualifying match with the losing team of 1st qualifier.

The three ways to acquire players are

Buying player in Auction.

Team owners can trade players during the trading window.

Signing new players for unavailable players.

Highest Paid Players 2019 Player Name Value Team Virat Kohli ₹17 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni ₹15 Crore Chennai Super Kings Rohit Sharma ₹15 Crore Mumbai Indians David Warner ₹12 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Steve Smith ₹12 Crore Rajasthan Royals Suresh Raina ₹11 Crore Chennai Super Kings Hardik Pandya ₹11 Crore Mumbai Indians AB de Villiers ₹11 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunil Narine ₹8.5 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders Bhuvneshwar Kumar ₹8.0 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad

No players can be traded outside the trading window and only with the player’s consent. In a match, only four overseas players are allowed to play but the squad can have a maximum of eight overseas players. In a squad, there must be a minimum of 18 players and maximum 25 players. Only the players who have played “first-class or List A cricket” can be picked given that they’re under 19 years of age. A salary cap of the entire squad must me less than ₹80 crore.

Let’s have a look at the currently playing teams and their home grounds.

Team Home Ground Captains Number of times Titles Won Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium MS Dhoni 3 Delhi Capitals Feroz Shah Kotla Shreyas Iyer 0 Kings XI Punjab PCA Stadium, Mohali & Holkar Stadium, Indore R Ashwin 0 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens Dinesh Karthik 2 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium Rohit Sharma 3 Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium Ajinkya Rahane 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Virat Kohli 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Kane Williamson 1

Since the inception of the league two teams i.e. Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have won IPL titles three times each.

In a match, both the teams are given a 2.5 minutes strategic time out during each innings. The first strategic time out must be taken by the bowling team between 6-9 overs and another strategic time out must be taken by the batting team between 13-16 overs. During a season in IPL, the highest run-scorer is awarded the Orange Cap and the highest wicket-taker is awarded the Purple Cap.

Star India has bought the IPL media rights at a whopping price of ₹16347.5 Crores for a period of five years (2018-2022). Viewers in India and its subcontinents (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives) can watch VIVO IPL 2019 live on Star Gold, Star Sports, and Hotstar. Viewers in the UK can watch a live match in Star Gold UK and Hotstar UK.

IPL has created a lot of great players including Ambati Rayudu, Siddharth Kaul, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya.

Let’s have a look at IPL Points Table Techiestate :

Position Team P W L D NRR Pts 1 Chennai Super Kings 3 3 0 0 +0.507 6 2 Kings XI Punjab 4 3 1 0 +0.164 6 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 2 1 0 +2.111 4 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2 1 0 +0.555 4 5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 +0.215 4 6 Rajasthan Royals 4 1 3 0 -0.333 4 7 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 -0.750 2 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 0 0 -1.901 0

This table was updated on 3rd April 2019. Keep checking IPL Points Table Techiestate for regular updates.