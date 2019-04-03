Look: Jamal Murray's blonde bombshell girlfriend stuns in photos

Look: Jamal Murray's blonde bombshell girlfriend stuns in photos

Updates

Look: Jamal Murray's blonde bombshell girlfriend stuns in photos

By April 3, 2019

By: |

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is the team’s leader in the backcourt, and he’s hit some clutch shots to bury opposing NBA teams late in games this season.

Murray has averaged 18.2 points, 4.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, as he really is a complete player that can score in isolation, but also get his teammates involved, when the situation calls for it.

Not only that, he’s also enjoying life off the court, as he’s been dating a beautiful, blonde volleyball star — Harper Hempel. Check out some photos of the two of them. below, as they’re a great sports power couple.

View this post on Instagram

late nights in the city 🧡

A post shared by harp (@harperhempel) on

View this post on Instagram

a little getaway

A post shared by harp (@harperhempel) on

And some more of Harper.

View this post on Instagram

just twirlin around in the bluegrass

A post shared by harp (@harperhempel) on

View this post on Instagram

#8️⃣ Kentucky vs. #1️⃣ Florida tomorrow @ 1pm ET 😎

A post shared by harp (@harperhempel) on

View this post on Instagram

go cats

A post shared by harp (@harperhempel) on

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home