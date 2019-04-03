Insomnia is one of the commonest complaints reported to the clinicians. It can be seen in nearly 33-50% of the adult population; nearly 10% adults have insomnia which is severe enough to hamper It has gradually risen to become a public health problem which needs to be accurately diagnosis and treated effectively.

As per various research studies, insomnia is also directly linked to psychiatric disorders. Studies have shown that patients with insomnia are at a higher risk of developing psychiatric disorders.

Since insomnia is associated with a wide variety of complaints and probably multiple causative factors, evaluation and treatment of chronic insomnia can be a task for clinicians especially in relation to time.

What is insomnia?

Insomnia is one of the sleep disorders. A person is said to be having insomnia if he/she has one or more of the following complaints:

Trouble initiating sleep

Struggle to maintain sleep or waking up frequently at night

Waking up too early and unable to go back to sleep again

Non-restorative or poor quality of sleep

Effects of insomnia:

Fatigue

Irritability or anger

Moodiness

Daytime sleepiness

Poor memory

Difficult concentration or lack of concentration

Poor performance at school or work

Lack of energy or motivation

Headaches

Mistakes at work or accidents while driving

Natural treatment for insomnia:

Since insomnia is related to a large number of co-morbid medical conditions as well as psychological disorders, early evaluation and management of insomnia are certainly important to prevent its effects, both short and long term on the human body.

Some of the natural ways to treat insomnia without any pharmacological assistance are as follows:

Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) – this is a comprehensive behavior therapy which has its effects even after treatment. Some of the components of CBT are:

Cognitive therapy – brining about a change in beliefs and attitudes that disrupt sleep patterns

Relaxation therapy – for both body and mind

Sleep hygiene training – correction of habits which contribute to poor sleep

Stimulus control – this includes going to bed and waking up at the same time, avoiding naps and avoiding use of bed for purposes other than sleep

Cannabidiol oil – CBD or cannabidiol treats insomnia in the most natural way possible. CBD oil has several health benefits and is known to ease symptoms of stress, pain and anxiety that may hinder sleep.

Cannabidiol oil treats insomnia by relaxing the mind and body and provides refreshing sleep and also reduces daytime sleepiness to a great extent.

A review of CBD oil was done on 72 adult patients with poor sleep due to anxiety. Cannabidiol oil found to reduce anxiety in nearly 79% patients and improved sleep scores in 66.7% patients.

Cannabidiol was also found to reduce symptoms of depression in such patients with poor sleeping habits and insomnia.

Magnesium – magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral. Consuming supplements containing magnesium are shown to improve fatigue due to sleeplessness Yoga and meditation – these two methods are the most natural ways to combat insomnia.

Meditation with slow, steady breathing is known for its marvelous health benefits such as:

Promotes a healthier lifestyle

Promotes good sleep

Reduces stress

Improves concentration

Improves immunity

Yoga too has positive effect on the human body, especially when dealing with insomnia arising from stress, anxiety or depression.

Slow and controlled movements along with good breathing patterns in yoga help to stay focused, maintain concentration and also to relax.

Massage – massage therapy is known to improve sleep quality and reduce day time sleepiness and dysfunction Lavender oil – this essential oil is known for its benefits in improving sleep patterns by reducing moodiness and promoting good sleep. Lavender oil is generally safe to use. It can be consumed or sprinkled in the bedroom to achieve sound sleep.

Some additional tips to manage insomnia and achieve better sleep include: