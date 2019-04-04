Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

March update: Jackson-Wink jumps up to #1.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: March Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 50 Jackson-Wink 0.625 5 3 1 0 7 2 81 American Top Team 0.579 11 8 0 0 6 2 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 4 2 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 5 6 Elevation Fight Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 5 6 Imperio Fight 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 5 6 Next Generation 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 5 6 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 5 NR Team Oyama 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 3 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 4 4 1 0 3 11 6 Adrenaline MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 11 6 Arte Suave Copenhagen 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 BMF Ranch 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Chute Boxe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR CM System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Different Breed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Elevate MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Futures MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Genesis BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Genesis Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Glendale Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Glory MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Gornik Leczna 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Gracie Barra Portland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Legion Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Longview MMA/Team 515 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 New Stream 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Nova Uniao 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Phalanx MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Rio Fighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Rise Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 44 Roufusport 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 11 NR Scottish Hit Squad 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 South Shore Sportfighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Syndicate MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Thai Brasil 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Tiger Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Tillery Combat MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 6 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 NR VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 11 3 Xtreme Couture 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 72 44 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 72 3 Fortis MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 72 44 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 72 6 TATA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 72 44 Team Alpha 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 72 NR Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 72 50 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 72 NR Tristar 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 80 6 Factory X 0.600 3 2 0 1 -1 81 50 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 44 American Kickboxing Academy 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 81 50 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Bandog Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Black Sheep MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Cerrado MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR CSW 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Entram Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Five Rounds 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Killer Bees 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Kings MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 81 NR Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Marajo Brothers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Ohana Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Parana Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR SBG Ireland 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 SikJitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Strong Style Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 Team Quest 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 50 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 81 NR Yakima MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 138 81 Allstars Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 138 81 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 138 50 Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 138 50 Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 138 81 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 138 81 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 144 87 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 145 44 Alliance MMA 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 145 81 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 147 88 MMA Lab 0.111 1 8 0 0 -14

