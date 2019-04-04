4 Things you can do to help ear infections in toddlers

A lot of toddlers experience ear infections, even at a young age way before they learn how to talk. Ear infections also scientifically referred to as otitis media, is normally a painful inflammation of the middle ear between the eardrum and the Eustachian tube caused by either bacteria or viruses which result in the swelling of the Eustachian tube. It’s common for ear infections to follow with a common cold.

The Eustachian tube usually narrows and fluid builds behind the eardrum, which causes a lot of pressure and pain. An ear infection is an inflammation of the middle ear, usually caused by bacteria, that occurs when fluid builds up behind the eardrum. Anyone can get an ear infection, but children get them more often than adults.

Since a lot of children have shorter and narrower Eustachian tubes compared to adults, they usually experience ear problems. Also, as a result of their tubes being more horizontal and the child’s immune system being a bit weak because it’s still developing this makes it harder for children to fight infections and they can easily get blocked. There are several indications that will tell you as a parent that your child is experiencing an ear-related problem. If the child can speak, they will definitely tell you that their ear hurts. But, if not at an age when they can speak, you will notice a few indications that will tell you that there is a problem.

This includes, but isn’t limited to them tugging or pulling at the ear(s), some fluid coming out of the ear, fussiness and crying, which is unusual, trouble hearing or responding to quiet sounds, problems sleeping peacefully, slight fever, which is often experienced in infants and younger children, clumsiness or problems with balance. Below are ways to help ear infections in toddlers.

Apply some warm oil

If you notice that there is no fluid coming out of your child’s ear and you can’t tell that your child has an ear infection, place a few drops of warm olive or sesame oil. The oil should be at room temperature.

Use the doctors’ medication

There are several ear drops that can be used for medical treatment. You can either use homeopathic ear drops or acetaminophen. Homeopathic ear drops contain ingredients like garlic, mullein, lavender, olive oil and calendula. These are quite effective at relieving inflammation and pain. For a baby who is older than 6 months, you can use acetaminophen (Tylenol). Acetaminophen helps to relieve pain and fever. However, when using any medication, ensure that you are following the doctors’ instructions to get the best results.

Apply some warm compress

Place a warm, moist compress over your child’s ear and leave it for about 10 to 15 minutes. This will help reduce any pain.

Raise your baby’s head

Try raising your baby’s head to help your baby with the flow of the fluids. Avoid placing any pillows under your baby’s head.

For quick recovery and better progress, you need to ensure that your child stays hydrated by giving them fluids to drink as often as you can. By swallowing the fluids this is quite effective to the proper functioning of their ears since it can help open the Eustachian tube within the ear enabling the trapped fluid to drain out.