Anthony Davis flips off Pelicans fan who 'disrespected' him

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis sure isn’t the beloved hero he once was viewed to be by the city of New Orleans, and it appears to be getting to him.

Davis’ playing time has been limited to only 20 minutes per game, and it appears to be a foregone conclusion that this will be his final season with the team, as the opportunity to trade him away in the offseason looms.

So now Davis is left just facing the music, and a number of Pelicans fans — as well as his teammates — that are upset with the way he handled his trade request. Apparently, one of them disrespected him during Wednesday’s game against the Hornets, and he flipped them the bird.

Davis explained his side of the story, saying that he was “disrespected.”

Yeesh.