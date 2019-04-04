Bellator 219: Awad vs Girtz Fighter Salaries

Daniel Straus made a remarkable and successful return to the cage last weekend at Bellator 219, and was the top earner at the event.
Here are the fighter purses, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Daniel Straus: $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)
Andrey Koreshkov: $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)
David Rickels: $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)
Brandon Girtz: $55,000
Saad Awad: $49,000
Joe Schilling: $45,000
Janay Harding: $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)
Joey Davis: $25,000
Shawn Bunch: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Dominic Mazzotta: $16,000
A.J. Matthews: $15,000
Shane Kruchten: $10,000
Mike Jasper: $10,000
Keith Berry: $10,000
Dalton Rosa: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)
Marina Mokhnatkina: $5,000
John Mercurio: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Darren Smith: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Marcus Anthony: $4,000
Sunni Imhotep: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Ricky Furar: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Johnny Cisneros: $2,000
Joshua Jones: $2,000
Cody Vidal: $1,500
Kelvin Gentapanan: $1,200 (paid despite fight being cancelled)
Eugene Correa: $1,200
Roman Puga: $1,200
