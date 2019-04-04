Bellator 219: Awad vs Girtz Fighter Salaries

Daniel Straus made a remarkable and successful return to the cage last weekend at Bellator 219, and was the top earner at the event.

Here are the fighter purses, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Daniel Straus: $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

Andrey Koreshkov: $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)

David Rickels: $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)

Brandon Girtz: $55,000

Saad Awad: $49,000

Joe Schilling: $45,000

Janay Harding: $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

Joey Davis: $25,000

Shawn Bunch: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Dominic Mazzotta: $16,000

A.J. Matthews: $15,000

Shane Kruchten: $10,000

Mike Jasper: $10,000

Keith Berry: $10,000

Dalton Rosa: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

Marina Mokhnatkina: $5,000

John Mercurio: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Darren Smith: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Marcus Anthony: $4,000

Sunni Imhotep: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Ricky Furar: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Johnny Cisneros: $2,000

Joshua Jones: $2,000

Cody Vidal: $1,500

Kelvin Gentapanan: $1,200 (paid despite fight being cancelled)

Eugene Correa: $1,200

Roman Puga: $1,200