Best Top Load Washer

At some point of time buying a washing machine becomes a necessity. But, you can’t just go and buy any washing machine, you need to know what features to look for before buying it. Comparing to front-loading washing machines, top loading washing machines are easier to use and the main advantage of having a top loading washing machine is you don’t have to bend while loading clothes in the machine. Each washing machine has some specific features that make them different from others.

Features to Look for:

Energy Rating: To avoid high electricity bills, you must check the energy rating of any appliance you buy. The energy rating is mentioned in the user manual of the package.

Water Rating: Water-efficient washing machines can help you save money on your water bills. Small washing machines require less water and hence are the best choice. But, if you have a big family then you’ll waste more water in small machines as you might need to wash in two cycles because of the low capacity of small machines.

12 best top load washers

Panda Portable Top Load Washer:It stands at top of the 12 of the best top load washers for a reason. It is designed in such a way that it doesn’t take more space in your room and can wash up to 11lbs of clothes. This machine doesn’t come with wheels. Zenstyle Mini Washing Machine:Just like Panda portable top load washer, it also doesn’t require much space and can wash up to 10lbs of clothes. There are plenty of functions for customization and LED display panel to ease the visibility during broad daylight. It also comes with a transparent lid through which you can easily monitor your clothes inside the washer. Kuppet Mini Washing Machine: If you’re wondering what is different in this washing machine, then let me tell you that this machine comes with a twin tub and has the capacity of 21lbs (13lbs for the washer & 8lbs for the spin cycle). You can save your time by washing and spinning clothes simultaneously. Giants Full-Automatic Washing Machine: With the ten washing programs and eight water levels, you can select the convenient one according to the number of clothes you have. It also displays procedure and detergent quantity that suits your needs. With child lock on, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your child. Suncom Portable Washing Machine:You can wash 16.5lbs of clothes and the spin tub can hold up to 11lbs. The compact design of the machine helps you save space in your room. It has a time control feature, using which you can set a specific time whenever you want to wash your clothes. Giantex Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine: This is one of the best washing machines for small families or a single person. This machine can handle up to 8lbs of clothes in the washer while the spin tub can handle up to 4.5lbs of clothes. It also saves energy as it runs on 110V power. Zenstyle Compact Mini Twin Tub:The powerful 1300rpm motor makes sure that all your clothes are washed thoroughly and the gravity pump ensures that there is no dirty water left. Depending on the quantity of the clothes you can select a different time for washing and spin with the separate timer feature. Giantex Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine:The separate washer and spinner can save your time on washing and spinning. It also has different timers for each of the tub. You can wash up to 11lbs of clothes in the washer while the spinner can hold up to 6.6lbs of clothes. Zeny Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine:The small design of the machine is perfect for anyone with limited space at the home. You can wash up to 8lbs of clothes in the washer while the spinner can hold up to 5lbs of clothes. This machine is ideal for small families. And, the powerful motor makes sure that the clothes are cleaned thoroughly. Super Deal Full-Automatic Washing Machine: This fully automatic machine can save your energy of selecting various functions, you can just put your dirty clothes and continue with your other works. The washing process includes two deep rinses on every wash. It rinses the clothes very efficiently using minimal water. Magic Chef Topload Washer:The interior of this machine is made up of stainless steel and is one of the best choices for people living alone. The LED display panel makes it easier to view and choose the appropriate settings in the low-lit area. With the Tub Clean feature, you can also wash the tub. Haier Portable Washer:This machine requires very less space and is perfect for you if you have limited space for laundry. Depending on the number of clothes you can choose a program and the water level (3 levels).

Now that you have an idea what to look for while buying a top load washing machine. Hope, these 12 of the best top load washers list help you in choosing the right washing machine according to your needs.