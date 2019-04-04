Chris Paul taunts ref Kenny Mauer with gesture during game (Video)

Rockets point guard Chris Paul, as well as Kevin Durant, has had his issues with NBA referees over the years, but especially this season.

CP3 has made comments before, during and after games about the officiating, and it’s clear that there are a few referees in particular that are on his radar.

He made his thoughts about referee Kenny Mauer quite clear during Thursday’s game, and it probably didn’t go over well with the official. Mauer was explaining a call to James Harden, while CP3 stood behind them and mocked the official by doing the same hand gesture. That clearly did not go over well with Mauer, who began chirping at Paul, then got in his face.

Ref Ken Mauer stepped to Chris Paul and got in his face after CP3 made fun of him….Mauer looked like he wanted all the smoke pic.twitter.com/4YbHK1zdX4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 4, 2019

It’s not a good idea to get on the officials’ bad side — especially with the playoffs looming.