Eric Bledsoe ejected for throwing ball at, shoving Joel Embiid (Video)

Thursday’s Sixers-Bucks game had a playoff feel, in looking at both the competitiveness of the game, and the display of emotions on the court at Wells Fargo Center.

It’s possible that the game was an Eastern Conference Finals preview — although the Raptors would beg to differ — and the game had that type of feel. The contest was close throughout, and featured a dramatic final two minutes, with the Bucks emerging victorious, 128-122.

Not only that, the Bucks were able to win without Eric Bledsoe, as he got into it with Joel Embiid just minutes into the game. Bledsoe shoved Embiid, who then shoved him back. Embiid then tossed the ball at Bledsoe, to which the Bucks guard responded by firing it at him quite hard.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q1 of #MILatPHI. Ruling: Technical fouls assessed to Embiid + Scott, two technical fouls assessed to Bledsoe for making unsportsmanlike contact with Embiid during a dead ball stoppage + throwing the ball at Embiid, Bledsoe ejected. pic.twitter.com/KPkN2E6Re8 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 5, 2019

Embiid and Mike Scott each received a technical apiece. As for Bledsoe, he got two, and was ejected.