Look: Larry Nance Jr.'s beautiful blonde girlfriend is a stunner

The Cavs may not have much to brag about on their roster, but Larry Nance Jr. is a bright spot that the team can build around.

Nance Jr. is the son of Cavs legend Larry Nance, so it made a lot of sense when Cleveland worked out the blockbuster trade with Los Angeles last season to bring in the young forward, who was actually born in Akron (like LeBron James).

He’s done a good job on the glass this season, averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Not only that, he’s been dating the beautiful blonde Hailey Pince, and you’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them below.