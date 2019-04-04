Look: Malik Beasley's hot model girlfriend steals the spotlight

The Nuggets had high expectations for shooting guard Malik Beasley when they selected him with the 19th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, and he’s beginning to show why.

This has been Beasley’s breakout season, and he’s consistently put up good numbers, while also entertaining fans with highlight-reel plays — often in the form of entertaining dunks.He’s averaged 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, with his ability to stretch the floor really helping the team be effective, as he’s been shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Fans at Pepsi Center have been enjoying seeing Beasley’s beautiful girlfriend, Montana Yao, at Nuggets games. She’s a model, and is always in the spotlight, so you’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them below.