Look: Malik Beasley's hot model girlfriend steals the spotlight

The Nuggets had high expectations for shooting guard Malik Beasley when they selected him with the 19th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, and he’s beginning to show why.
This has been Beasley’s breakout season, and he’s consistently put up good numbers, while also entertaining fans with highlight-reel plays — often in the form of entertaining dunks.He’s averaged 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, with his ability to stretch the floor really helping the team be effective, as he’s been shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
Fans at Pepsi Center have been enjoying seeing Beasley’s beautiful girlfriend, Montana Yao, at Nuggets games. She’s a model, and is always in the spotlight, so you’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them below.
God works in mysterious and miraculous ways! I’m sorry I haven’t posted any updates yet it’s been a lot going on these past few days, but this whole experience has definitely been a crazy, eye opening, and emotional roller coaster for Malik and I. So, as you all read in my last post my water broke early and I was in the hospital for almost 3 weeks waiting to be induced on last Sunday the 3rd. Having a premature baby isn’t any parents ideal situation so it was tough for us to understand and fully come to terms with. As the 3rd approached we feared if this was the right decision and knew it only could be a miracle that would change this outcome. The chance of a leak resealing is extremely extremely rare but as a family we continued to pray. The day before my induce date we asked to just double check if the leak was still active and I also took an amniocentesis to make 100% sure. MY LEAK HAD SEALED! 🙏🏽 This truly was a miracle and blessing as I can now try to carry Makai to full term! As new parents and a young couple our faith and perseverance has been ultimately tested but we’ve never been stronger and our love only continues to grow. Thank you to everyone who has kept us in your prayers and continuously checked up on us! We’ve never felt more loved! I’m now on bed rest at home comfy in my own bed! Will keep y’all updated when he is born! XOXO ❤️
Happy Birthday @montanayao 💯🙌🏽 21 21 21 lmao you finally an adult 😂 Very thankful for you and the things you do for me.. every single time i come home from workouts you have either food made for me or cleaned the house 🙏🏽 people just think you are a model and you are this you are that.. but nah you are more than that!! You always putting people before you and always just trying to radiate love ♥️ so keep doing that we are thankful for you 🤙🏽I love you baby 💝
