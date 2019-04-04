Lou Gorman Profile - Part One

By: fenwaywest |
April 4, 2019
If he had lived, Lou Gorman would have been 90 years old this year. He was born James Gerald Gorman in Providence, Rhode Island in 1929. He was a three-sport star at LaSalle Academy in the late 40’s and also excelled in Legion and CYO baseball.
In the regional Hearst all-star game, played at Fenway Park, he started at first base. As he walked by Ted Williams, Ted stopped and said: “I think your bat speed is a little bit slow..good luck kid!” He was overjoyed that his idol had even noticed him.
Lou signed as a player with the Phillies organization in 1948, but his career was a short one- he batted .036 for the Providence Grays and was soon released.
Gorman then decided to further his education, enrolling at Stonehill with a major in literature. After graduation, he served in the US Navy and served two tours of duty in Korea. His Naval and Reserve career lasted 34 years-he retired with the rank of captain.
Lou was happily married for many years to his wife Mary Lou. After leaving the Navy, he obtained a Masters in Education from Bridgewater State in 1961.
-Mike Passanisi
