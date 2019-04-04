Lou Gorman Profile - Part One

If he had lived, Lou Gorman would have been 90 years old this year. He was born James Gerald Gorman in Providence, Rhode Island in 1929. He was a three-sport star at LaSalle Academy in the late 40’s and also excelled in Legion and CYO baseball.

In the regional Hearst all-star game, played at Fenway Park, he started at first base. As he walked by Ted Williams, Ted stopped and said: “I think your bat speed is a little bit slow..good luck kid!” He was overjoyed that his idol had even noticed him.

Lou signed as a player with the Phillies organization in 1948, but his career was a short one- he batted .036 for the Providence Grays and was soon released.

Gorman then decided to further his education, enrolling at Stonehill with a major in literature. After graduation, he served in the US Navy and served two tours of duty in Korea. His Naval and Reserve career lasted 34 years-he retired with the rank of captain.

Lou was happily married for many years to his wife Mary Lou. After leaving the Navy, he obtained a Masters in Education from Bridgewater State in 1961.

-Mike Passanisi