Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

By April 4, 2019

By: |

Apr 3, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) and center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Andre Drummond – Detroit (vs Indiana)

28 points, 11-16 FG, 19 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Drummond is quietly putting together a career-year in Motown.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home