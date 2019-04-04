Report: Mike McCarthy missed Packers' team meetings for massages

The back-and-forth between the Packers and former head coach Mike McCarthy has continued, as the two have been trading shots at one another through the media.

McCarthy stated that the team handled his firing poorly, and it didn’t take long for the team to fire back by leaking some stories to the media.

The most recent one from Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report is particularly interesting, as it was reported that McCarthy skipped team meetings so he could get massages. It reads:

About once a week, a meeting would start up and McCarthy was MIA. Players weren’t quite sure where he was while, for example, an assistant coach would run the team’s final prep on the Saturday before a game. Eventually, word leaked that McCarthy, the one calling plays on game day, was up in his office getting a massage during those meetings.

One player had the same massage therapist, and she let it slip that McCarthy would sneak her up a back stairway to his office while the rest of the team prepared for that week’s opponent.

“That was when guys were like, ‘What the heck?'” says one longtime Packer. “Everybody was like, ‘Really? Wow.'”

Rodgers in particular was not thrilled.

That’s an interesting reason to miss team meetings, and probably infuriated the Packers players.