Stephen A. Smith runs onto court to break up Bucks-Sixers fight (Video)

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith will soon be the highest-paid employee in the company’s history, as we learned this week.

Well, he may want to take out an insurance policy to protect himself financially, after watching him get in the middle of the action during Thursday’s Bucks-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center.

Smith was on scene for the big game, given that Philadelphia is just a train ride away from New York, and that was made apparent at one point during the contest. It’s safe to say no one would have expected him to get in the middle of a skirmish that broke out among Sixers and Bucks players, and yet, here he is running onto the court to do exactly that.

Why is Stephen A Smith trying to get involved in this?!? 😂😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/QqJJddeUxN — AB (@abrunetweets) April 5, 2019

It’s rumored that Smith is going to command roughly $10 million per year, so maybe ESPN will need to hire an extra handler or bodyguard to accompany him at games.