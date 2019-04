Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 3

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

College Baseball

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Championship Game, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Lipscomb vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Texas Tech — Big Ten Network, 2:45 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVA: Bracket Busted — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola! — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal: Leg 1, Estadio BBVA Bancomer, Monterrey, Mexico

CF Monterrey vs. Sporting Kansas City — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Canada — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Japan — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah ShoreTournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Switzerland vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. United States — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

KHL

Eastern Conference Final, Game 4

Salavat Yulaev Ufa vs. Avangard Omsk — Eleven Sports, 10 a.m. (Avangard leads series 2-1)

La Liga

Matchday 30

Sevilla vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet/STO, 6 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network/MASN2/SNY, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — TNT/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington — NBCSN/TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Network/Fox Sports Carolina/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Florida — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — Sportsnet 360/NESN/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton — NBC Sports California Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — TSN3/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

United States vs. Australia — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes 6:59 p.m.

Road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019: France — FS1, 7 p.m.

Road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019: Europe — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Stories of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 — FS1, 8 p.m.

Linea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

MASL

Ontario Fury vs. San Diego Sockers — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Steven Nelson — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

Nine for IX: No Limits — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

Round of 16— Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Volvo Car Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.