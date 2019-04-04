WWE News: Seth Rollins ‘Understands’ Why Dean Ambrose Is Leaving, Big Lars Sullivan Update, New Hall Of Fame Names Revealed

Ahead of Seth Rollins’ match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania on Sunday, The Kingslayer spoke with WWE Now and opened up about Dean Ambrose leaving WWE.

“It breaks my heart,” admitted Rollins, h/t to Fightful for the transcription. “I get it. I understand. [WWE] can be frustrating and he’s a guy that’s been doing it nonstop for 15-17 years now. Sometimes, you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do. We’re still going to be friends and brothers. I’ll love him for as long as we can. He marches to the beat of his own drum. He’s a wild animal. You can’t put him in a cage or tame him. That’s not how he operates.

“I know how he feels about his creativity and when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s how he’s gotta be,” Rollins continued. “I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here. It’s gonna be weird to come into the locker room and he’s not there and knowing he’s not coming back anytime soon. It tugs on my heartstrings but I support him in whatever decision he’s gonna make.”

Hall Of Fame Legacy Names Revealed

Every year, WWE inducts names posthumously into the Legacy wing of the Hall of Fame, and according to WrestleVotes, several names have been revealed for this year’s legacy wing class. “A few of the names included in this years 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Award class are: Wahoo McDaniel, Jim Barnett, Luna Vachon & Playboy Buddy Rose among others,” reads a WrestleVotes Tweet.

It is expected that more names will be revealed for the Legacy wing, and it should be noted that Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was the final inductee name announced to appear at the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony taking place on Saturday night.

Lars Sullivan Update

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT star Lars Sullivan, who was scheduled to debut on the WWE main roster earlier this year before suffering from a bout of anxiety, is set to return to WWE “sooner than later.”

Sullivan was originally penciled in for a WrestleMania 35 match against John Cena, but those plans were scrapped when Sullivan did not debut on the main roster as scheduled.