5 Ways Yoga Can Improve Your Love Life

Yoga instructor Simone Simon tells us why yoga can help your relationship flow. Om! As part of Elizabeth Gilbert’s journey in Eat, Pray, Love, she spends time in India doing yoga. Although it helped Elizabeth get through her personal issues, yoga also can be a great way to help strengthen a couple’s relationship. We talked to yoga instructor Simone Simon who gave us the inside info on why yoga is not just a great way to keep in mental and physical shape, but can help your love life. Here are 5 reasons why taking up yoga will help your dating life and/or your relationships flow!

Yoga promotes patience Do you go nuts when your boyfriend leaves pretzel crumbs on the couch? Feel like screaming when he wants a night out with the guys? If you are practicing yoga, you may be a little bit more easygoing when it comes to the small things. “The basic premise of yoga is to quiet the mind and deepen understanding,” Simone says. Practicing focused moves like Downward Dog, Mountain, and Warrior II can help you become more spiritually oriented and “cultivates patience.” Yoga cuts down on “reacting” vs. “responding” When you have an argument with your partner, you may let the first thing that comes to mind fly out of your mouth. But by practicing yoga, Simone advises, you can become more focused and “not react and fly off the handle.” Many of our problems in our relationships are caused by “problems with reaction” and by redirecting your mental and physical energy, you may have the tendency to think things through and respond rather than just going with the first thing that comes to mind. Yoga helps you see the relationship as a whole The mental focus of yoga can help you see your dating life as a big picture, not just obsessing over what’s going on at the moment. Have you and your beau not been getting the quality time you desire because he just started a new job? Simone explains that practicing yoga helps us get a “deeper wisdom of what’s really going on.” “You can pull back and get a clearer picture,” she says. So stop focusing on the lack of QT today, and think about the exciting future you and your man will have together if he is happy and successful in his work life. Yoga improves your sex life.

In addition to increasing flexibility, yoga helps redirect pent up energy in the body and promotes the idea of “moving sexual energy.” “Yoga can even help you have an orgasm!” Simone says. Namaste to that, girl! Yoga can make you happier with your life as a whole.

You know what they say: “You can’t be happy with someone else unless you are happy with yourself.” Practicing yoga encourages us to be present, secure, and feel bliss and gratitude for what we have. By feeling happy with ourselves and as Simone describes, “bringing more energy into life,” we can be more satisfied with ourselves as individuals overall and not feel the “need” to be part of a couple to be complete. When you don’t feel like you “need” a man, that’s when you two will be getting along best!