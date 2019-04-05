Bearcats BlogCast: What's Up with Mick Cronin?

This edition of the Bearcats BlogCast features Scott and Chris diving right into Mick Cronin talk. Will he go to Virginia Tech? Will he go to UCLA? What’s the situation with Mike Bohn? Where the rumors of ‘basically a pay cut’ valid? Chris and I answer these questions and much, much more.

We end the podcast with talk about the new AAC media deal, what it means for the conference, ESPN+, streaming games and how much it sucks for Tulane.

