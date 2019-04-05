If you’ve never done bow hunting then for sure you have missed the most thrilling experience of your life. Bow Hunting can give you an amazing experience and free & fresh meat as well. You might be thinking that with all the modern weapons (rifles and handguns) why would someone use a bow to hunt? Well, one of the main reason for using a compound bow for hunting is, you can experience the feeling of facing the animal from a very close range (approx. 20m). Even a slightest sound or movement can cause the animal to spook. Even at this close range, you may miss the target. In this bow hunting guide for beginners, we’ll tell you how to select a bow, what other accessories you’ll need while hunting and obviously how to hunt.

How to Select a Bow

With all the different types of bows available (Longbow, Recurve bow, Compound bow, and a crossbow) it might be little confusing for beginners to choose the right bow. Let’s look at the features of these different bows.

Compound Bows are best for steady targets. In compound bows, you can hold a draw for a few minutes while you wait for your target to come in your range. Compound bow allows you to put more draw weight. Once you draw the bow to its fullest, the archer won’t feel much weight as the pulleys reduce the strain from the archer’s shoulder. These bows are faster than a longbow and recurve bow.

Long Bows won’t allow you to pull more weight. Because of the longer limbs, these are easier to pull and they generate more recoil (hand shock). It is designed for a quick draw and release and hence you won’t be able to hold your draw for a long time. These bows are best for hunting small animals like a rabbit.

Recurve Bows are not as modern as compound bows. Just like longbows, you can’t hold your draw for a longer time. Compared to longbows, recurve bows are faster. There are two types of recurve bows, fixed-limb bows and take-down bows.

Before buying a bow you must decide what kind of hunting you want to go for. Most archery shops have a small range where you can test the equipment so, ensure that you try the bow before buying.

Other Important Accessories

Arm guard for your less dominant hand can prevent the slapping from bowstring when released. Glove and finger-tab or release for your dominant hand can help you improve your shooting.

To pinpoint distance between you and your target you need a sight. The most common types of sights are crosshair sights and pin sights.

The most important accessory for the game is arrows and arrowheads. The length of the arrow is based on the draw length and there are different types of arrowheads available according to the type of animal you want to hunt. Pick the right type of arrowheads according to your needs. To dampen the sound of the release of the arrow you can add silencers to your bow. To improve the stability and accuracy, you can use peep sights and stabilizers.

Practice

You get only one shot with most types of the bow hunting and if you miss the first chance you get then your target will be gone. You might have heard, Practise makes a man perfect. Well, this fits bow hunting game exactly. Practicing can strengthen your muscles, as a result, you’ll be able to hold the draw longer than you can without practicing. You must practice for different scenarios and different positions as well. When starting, you can practice from a distance of 10-15 yards. Gradually, increase the distance up to 40 yards or the limit of your bow, whichever is greater.

Hunting

It’s always better to target big animals like deer in the beginning. With big animals, your chance to hit the target also increase. If you start with small animals like rabbits, there is a chance that you won’t hit the target and get frustrated after a prolonged time of hunting. Also, you need to pick the right spot for hunting. Look for places where your prey comes for food or water. Remember, this is not a firearm hunting and you need to be close to your target (around 30 yards) and you should hide your face and hands. The animals are very cautious and if they get a hint of you being present there, may result in the running of the animal away from you and you might miss the chance of bringing fresh meat to your home. During hunting, you should decide a position from which you would like to shoot and if the animal is very close to you go for the seated shot. Rangefinders can give you a rough idea of the distance of your target. After you’re confident in the big game you can try for small animals like squirrels or rabbits.

Conclusion

It might feel difficult in the beginning but gradually you’ll start enjoying this game. Never forget to carry your hunting license with you. I hope this bow hunting guide for beginners helps you in starting your bowhunting game. Remember, the more you practice the more perfect shot you shoot.