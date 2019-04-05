AMA Supercross Live Stream 2019 Online Official Channels Nashville Round 14

Heading over to Round 14 of AMA Supercross 2019. check out the full list of streaming channels to watch the event online here. The AMA Supercross Championship is a dirt bike racing series, which started in the year 1974. It was founded and is organized every year by the American Motorcyclist Foundation. The racing event is held from January to May. AMA Supercross is a dirt track racing with lots of vertical jumps and obstacles and held on natural terrain. The tracks are built in a stadium keeping in mind to attract the audience with easy accessibility and comfort. The event consists of 17 rounds in a season, which started from the 6th of January 2019 and ends on the 4th of May 2019.
Every year Organizers conduct the Supercross Championship in 3 categories. The 450cc class (formerly 250cc 2 stroke) is the highest placed category regarding engine capacity, this is followed by 2, 250cc races (formerly known as 125cc 2 stroke), both are held in the east and west division. The Supercross Racing Championship was administered by two-stroke engine displacement till 2006. Then the INDYCAR formula was being used from 2007 till 2012. But now it is with 450cc class, and this is called the Supercross and 250cc as Supercross Lites.
There are a lot of options to watch AMA Supercross 2019 online. We are listing out complete streaming channels and guide to watch Round 13 of AMA Supercross here. Also find the complete entry list of the event below.
Event: Supercross Round 14
Date: 6th April 2019
Venue: Nashville
Live Stream: Watch Here
How to Watch Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2019 Live Streaming Online
This is the 11th round of the championship. If the Fans cannot watch the racing in the US with the cable connection, then they can watch it on live streaming channels, they can enjoy all the racing action on Fox Sports website, and Fox Sports Go app provided they have a high-speed internet connection and with an excellent data package.
Also, there are other avenues such as pay-per-view stream which can be accessed on Supercrosslive.com and live-race. The pay-per-view is a very affordable option, the cost of the season pass to the watchers is about 99.99 dollars. This package has the validity to watch the AMA Supercross 2019 championship for the whole season.
1. Fubo TV
Fubo Tv is designed especially for the racing fans out there. It includes all the favorite sports channels that are available across America. The base package of Fubo TV starts from 45 dollars per month and provides over 75 channels, most of them are from the sports channels.
Apart from sports, there are other channels which telecast entertainment, Shows, News, and movies. Fubo Tv is compatible with all types of devices and has a 7-day free trial. There is also a DVR with a storage capacity of 30 hours, which is absolutely free.
2. YouTube TV
It is widely popular than any other service, even though it is a newly launched service. It is started under Google and provides over 50 channels in the basic package. The cost of the package is about 40 dollars a month.
YouTube Tv allows streaming the FOX channel, where you can enjoy various sports, shows, news and also the AMA Supercross. YouTube TV also has a 7-day free trial, and it is compatible with most of the devices for video streaming.
3. Sling TV
Sling TV offers a seamless experience of watching the AMA Supercross 2019. The cost of the subscription is only about 25-35 dollars per month. You can also try the 7-day free trial to test the service quality.
Sling TV can be watched from any part of America. But there are limitations in some of the places. In such cases, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy and can watch an AMA Supercross event in HD.
4. DirecTV Now
DirectTV now is one of the best online streaming options. And is operated by the AT&T. This online streaming service provides around 65 channels at the cost of 40 dollars per month.
They also offer the 7- day trial for free and then if you feel like continuing with the subscription or cancel the service with no penalty.
5. Reddit
AMA Supercross live stream links will be available on different subreddits, but always search for quality links as Reddit is an open platform where anyone can post links. Pick up the best quality official stream links for Supercross 2019.
6. Supercross Video Pass
One of the easiest ways to stream all rounds of AMA Supercross is to open the official website of Supercross live and sign up to but the video pass. You can access the video pass with a discount price of $64.99 or single event PPV price of $29.99.
Entry list for Nashville, TN Supercross 2019
Check out the complete list of entries for Round 14 of AMA Supercross 2019 below.
250SX Provisional Entry List
23: Chase Sexton
24: Austin Forkner
26: Alex Martin
28: Jordon Smith
32: Justin Cooper
37: Kyle Cunningham
45: Brandon Hartranft
49: Henry Miller
52: Jordan Bailey
55: Kyle Peters
56: Lorenzo Locurcio
57: Bradley Taft
63: John Short
65: Anthony Rodriguez
66: Mitchell Oldenburg
70: Joshua Osby
73: Martin Davalos
74: Cade Autenrieth
78: Ramyller Alves
81: Joshua Cartwright
90: Jeremy Hand
96: Chase Marquier
101: Fredrik Noren
112: Thomas Covington
116: TJ Albright
119: Isaac Teasdale
123: Mitchell Falk
125: Luke Neese
146: Brandon Marley
151: Carter Gordon
161: Justin Thompson
197: Dillon Cloyed
264: Ryan Sipes
305: Hunter Hilton
332: Dustin Winter
346: Kevin Moranz
367: Hunter Sayles
382: Tanner Stack
389: Davey Sterritt
401: Samuel Redman
407: Benjamin Nelko
416: Donald Alford
434: Parker Fleming
511: Steven Clarke
597: Mason Kerr
700: James Weeks
775: Locky Kennedy
795: Aaron Leininger
824: Carter Stephenson
878: Eric McKay
914: Brice Klippel
921: Uli Stocker
981: Curren Thurman
996: Preston Taylor
450SX Provisional Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
25: Marvin Musquin
33: Joshua Grant
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
60: Justin Starling
62: Alex Ray
86: Ryan Breece
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
99: Austin Politelli
111: Chris Blose
132: Broc Gourley
211: Tevin Tapia
214: Vann Martin
216: Devin Harriman
224: Charles Lefrancois
282: Theodore Pauli
313: Kyle Swanson
348: Joan Cros
351: Eric Grondahl
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
412: Jared Lesher
447: Deven Raper
448: Broc Shoemaker
471: Logan Karnow
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
526: Colton Aeck
581: Kyle Bitterman
606: Ronnie Stewart
608: David Pulley
662: Travis Bannister
723: Tyler Enticknap
800: Mike Alessi
805: Carlen Gardner
831: Ryan Smith
918: Michael Akaydin
976: Josh Greco
Houston Supercross Entry List
Check out full entry list for AMA Supercross Houston event below.
250SX Entry List
12: Shane McElrath
31: RJ Hampshire
34: Dylan Ferrandis
35: Mitchell Harrison
36: Michael Mosiman
39: Colt Nichols
40: Sean Cantrell
44: Cameron McAdoo
54: Dylan Merriam
60: Justin Starling
61: Garrett Marchbanks
64: James Decotis
67: Enzo Lopes
68: Brandan Leith
72: Martin Castelo
83: Killian Auberson
92: Adam Cianciarulo
111: Chris Blose
122: Chris Howell
141: Robbie Wageman
156: Jacob Hayes
170: Michael Leib
214: Vann Martin
216: Devin Harriman
221: Mathias Jorgensen
255: Johnny Garcia
321: Bradley Lionnet
348: Joan Cros
395: Charl Van Eeden
427: Deegan Vonlossberg
471: Logan Karnow
621: RJ Wageman
450SX Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
25: Marvin Musquin
33: Joshua Grant
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
62: Alex Ray
63: John Short
78: Ramyller Alves
81: Joshua Cartwright
86: Ryan Breece
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
99: Austin Politelli
116: TJ Albright
118: Cheyenne Harmon
184: Scott Champion
211: Tevin Tapia
224: Charles Lefrancois
253: Aaron Smith
282: Theodore Pauli
305: Hunter Hilton
313: Kyle Swanson
330: AJ Catanzaro
332: Dustin Winter
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
412: Jared Lesher
447: Deven Raper
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
526: Colton Aeck
606: Ronnie Stewart
723: Tyler Enticknap
800: Mike Alessi
805: Carlen Gardner
918: Michael Akaydin
976: Josh Greco
986: Lane Shaw
Entry List for Round 12 of March Madness 2019
Check out full Provisional Entry List for March Madness Seattle, WA below.
250SX Entry List
12: Shane McElrath
31: RJ Hampshire
34: Dylan Ferrandis
35: Mitchell Harrison
36: Michael Mosiman
39: Colt Nichols
40: Sean Cantrell
44: Cameron McAdoo
54: Dylan Merriam
60: Justin Starling
61: Garrett Marchbanks
64: James Decotis
67: Enzo Lopes
68: Brandan Leith
72: Martin Castelo
83: Killian Auberson
92: Adam Cianciarulo
111: Chris Blose
122: Chris Howell
141: Robbie Wageman
156: Jacob Hayes
188: Gage Schehr
194: Jerry Robin
216: Devin Harriman
255: Johnny Garcia
271: Kyle Fry
277: Kordel Caro
316: Dawson Newby
321: Bradley Lionnet
360: Aaron Siminoe
395: Charl Van Eeden
418: Renton Minuto
427: Deegan Vonlossberg
446: Blaine Silveira
471: Logan Karnow
476: Collin Jurin
621: RJ Wageman
715: Kele Russell
767: Mason Wharton
910: Carson Brown
450SX Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
22: Chad Reed
25: Marvin Musquin
33: Joshua Grant
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
62: Alex Ray
86: Ryan Breece
87: Dakota Tedder
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
99: Austin Politelli
114: Nick Schmidt
211: Tevin Tapia
214: Vann Martin
282: Theodore Pauli
313: Kyle Swanson
330: AJ Catanzaro
348: Joan Cros
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
430: Dylan Summerlin
448: Broc Shoemaker
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
526: Colton Aeck
723: Tyler Enticknap
800: Mike Alessi
805: Carlen Gardner
AMA Supercross Entry List for Indianapolis 2019
Check out complete list of entries for Round 11 of Supercross 2019 below.
250SX Entry List
23: Chase Sexton
24: Austin Forkner
26: Alex Martin
32: Justin Cooper
37: Kyle Cunningham
45: Brandon Hartranft
49: Henry Miller
52: Jordan Bailey
55: Kyle Peters
57: Bradley Taft
63: John Short
66: Mitchell Oldenburg
70: Joshua Osby
73: Martin Davalos
74: Cade Autenrieth
81: Joshua Cartwright
90: Jeremy Hand
93: Blake Wharton
96: Chase Marquier
101: Fredrik Noren
112: Thomas Covington
116: TJ Albright
119: Isaac Teasdale
123: Mitchell Falk
125: Luke Neese
151: Carter Gordon
159: Jace Owen
161: Justin Thompson
197: Dillon Cloyed
248: Travis Delnicki
256: James Milson
285: Marshal Weltin
305: Hunter Hilton
332: Dustin Winter
346: Kevin Moranz
367: Hunter Sayles
401: Samuel Redman
407: Benjamin Nelko
416: Donald Alford
434: Parker Fleming
511: Steven Clarke
597: Mason Kerr
675: Kyle Dillin
700: James Weeks
775: Locky Kennedy
795: Aaron Leininger
878: Eric McKay
914: Brice Klippel
986: Lane Shaw
996: Preston Taylor
450SX Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
22: Chad Reed
25: Marvin Musquin
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
62: Alex Ray
71: Cole Martinez
86: Ryan Breece
87: Dakota Tedder
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
111: Chris Blose
120: Todd Bannister
132: Broc Gourley
201: Cedric Soubeyras
211: Tevin Tapia
214: Vann Martin
282: Theodore Pauli
313: Kyle Swanson
330: AJ Catanzaro
348: Joan Cros
351: Eric Grondahl
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
412: Jared Lesher
471: Logan Karnow
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
581: Kyle Bitterman
606: Ronnie Stewart
723: Tyler Enticknap
800: Mike Alessi
805: Carlen Gardner
831: Ryan Smith
918: Michael Akaydin
976: Josh Greco
Provisional Entry List for Daytona Supercross 2019
Check out full list of entries for AMA Supercross Round 10 below.
250SX Entry List
23: Chase Sexton
24: Austin Forkner
26: Alex Martin
32: Justin Cooper
37: Kyle Cunningham
45: Brandon Hartranft
49: Henry Miller
52: Jordan Bailey
55: Kyle Peters
56: Lorenzo Locurcio
57: Bradley Taft
63: John Short
65: Anthony Rodriguez
66: Mitchell Oldenburg
70: Joshua Osby
73: Martin Davalos
78: Ramyller Alves
81: Joshua Cartwright
90: Jeremy Hand
96: Chase Marquier
101: Fredrik Noren
112: Thomas Covington
116: TJ Albright
119: Isaac Teasdale
125: Luke Neese
151: Carter Gordon
159: Jace Owen
161: Justin Thompson
197: Dillon Cloyed
248: Travis Delnicki
256: James Milson
264: Ryan Sipes
285: Marshal Weltin
300: Kurtis Manderscheid
332: Dustin Winter
346: Kevin Moranz
367: Hunter Sayles
389: Davey Sterritt
392: Michael Fowler
401: Samuel Redman
407: Benjamin Nelko
434: Parker Fleming
511: Steven Clarke
597: Mason Kerr
675: Kyle Dillin
700: James Weeks
725: Richard Jackson
775: Locky Kennedy
795: Aaron Leininger
878: Eric McKay
914: Brice Klippel
921: Uli Stocker
986: Lane Shaw
450SX Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
7: Aaron Plessinger
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
12: Shane McElrath
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
22: Chad Reed
25: Marvin Musquin
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
53: Dakota Alix
60: Justin Starling
62: Alex Ray
71: Cole Martinez
86: Ryan Breece
87: Dakota Tedder
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
99: Austin Politelli
111: Chris Blose
120: Todd Bannister
122: Chris Howell
132: Broc Gourley
137: Nick Desiderio
184: Scott Champion
201: Cedric Soubeyras
211: Tevin Tapia
214: Vann Martin
282: Theodore Pauli
305: Hunter Hilton
313: Kyle Swanson
330: AJ Catanzaro
348: Joan Cros
351: Eric Grondahl
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
412: Jared Lesher
471: Logan Karnow
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
581: Kyle Bitterman
606: Ronnie Stewart
608: David Pulley
723: Tyler Enticknap
800: Mike Alessi
805: Carlen Gardner
918: Michael Akaydin
976: Josh Greco
Provisional Entry List for Atlanta, GA – AMA Supercross 2019
Check out complete entry list for 250SX and 450SX AMA Supercross Atlanta below.
250SX East Entry List
23: Chase Sexton
24: Austin Forkner
26: Alex Martin
28: Jordon Smith
32: Justin Cooper
37: Kyle Cunningham
45: Brandon Hartranft
49: Henry Miller
52: Jordan Bailey
55: Kyle Peters
56: Lorenzo Locurcio
63: John Short
65: Anthony Rodriguez
66: Mitchell Oldenburg
70: Joshua Osby
73: Martin Davalos
78: Ramyller Alves
81: Joshua Cartwright
89: Joey Crown
90: Jeremy Hand
93: Blake Wharton
96: Chase Marquier
98: Wilson Fleming
101: Fredrik Noren
112: Thomas Covington
116: TJ Albright
119: Isaac Teasdale
125: Luke Neese
159: Jace Owen
161: Justin Thompson
196: Hunter Lawrence
197: Dillon Cloyed
285: Marshal Weltin
332: Dustin Winter
407: Benjamin Nelko
434: Parker Fleming
511: Steven Clarke
597: Mason Kerr
700: James Weeks
725: Richard Jackson
775: Locky Kennedy
795: Aaron Leininger
878: Eric McKay
914: Brice Klippel
921: Uli Stocker
250SX West Entry List
12: Shane McElrath
31: RJ Hampshire
34: Dylan Ferrandis
35: Mitchell Harrison
36: Michael Mosiman
39: Colt Nichols
40: Sean Cantrell
44: Cameron McAdoo
54: Dylan Merriam
60: Justin Starling
61: Garrett Marchbanks
64: James Decotis
67: Enzo Lopes
72: Martin Castelo
92: Adam Cianciarulo
111: Chris Blose
122: Chris Howell
141: Robbie Wageman
156: Jacob Hayes
348: Joan Cros
471: Logan Karnow
767: Mason Wharton
974: Brian Marty
450SX Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
7: Aaron Plessinger
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
22: Chad Reed
25: Marvin Musquin
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
62: Alex Ray
71: Cole Martinez
86: Ryan Breece
87: Dakota Tedder
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
99: Austin Politelli
118: Cheyenne Harmon
120: Todd Bannister
137: Nick Desiderio
184: Scott Champion
201: Cedric Soubeyras
211: Tevin Tapia
214: Vann Martin
282: Theodore Pauli
305: Hunter Hilton
313: Kyle Swanson
330: AJ Catanzaro
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
401: Samuel Redman
412: Jared Lesher
448: Broc Shoemaker
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
581: Kyle Bitterman
606: Ronnie Stewart
608: David Pulley
723: Tyler Enticknap
800: Mike Alessi
805: Carlen Gardner
831: Ryan Smith
918: Michael Akaydin
941: Angelo Pellegrini
976: Josh Greco
Entry List for Round 8 of AMA Supercross 2019
Check out complete list of entry of 250SX and 450SX Detroit race below.
250SX Provisional Entry List
23: Chase Sexton
24: Austin Forkner
26: Alex Martin
28: Jordon Smith
32: Justin Cooper
37: Kyle Cunningham
45: Brandon Hartranft
49: Henry Miller
52: Jordan Bailey
55: Kyle Peters
56: Lorenzo Locurcio
63: John Short
66: Mitchell Oldenburg
70: Joshua Osby
73: Martin Davalos
74: Cade Autenrieth
78: Ramyller Alves
81: Joshua Cartwright
89: Joey Crown
90: Jeremy Hand
93: Blake Wharton
96: Chase Marquier
98: Wilson Fleming
112: Thomas Covington
116: TJ Albright
123: Mitchell Falk
125: Luke Neese
131: Jayce Pennington
151: Carter Gordon
161: Justin Thompson
197: Dillon Cloyed
285: Marshal Weltin
305: Hunter Hilton
332: Dustin Winter
392: Michael Fowler
401: Samuel Redman
407: Benjamin Nelko
434: Parker Fleming
511: Steven Clarke
700: James Weeks
725: Richard Jackson
795: Aaron Leininger
878: Eric McKay
914: Brice Klippel
986: Lane Shaw
996: Preston Taylor
450SX Provisional Entry List
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
7: Aaron Plessinger
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
14: Cole Seely
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
19: Justin Bogle
22: Chad Reed
25: Marvin Musquin
41: Ben Lamay
43: Tyler Bowers
46: Justin Hill
51: Justin Barcia
62: Alex Ray
71: Cole Martinez
86: Ryan Breece
87: Dakota Tedder
94: Ken Roczen
97: Adam Enticknap
111: Chris Blose
211: Tevin Tapia
214: Vann Martin
282: Theodore Pauli
313: Kyle Swanson
330: AJ Catanzaro
348: Joan Cros
383: Casey Brennan
393: Daniel Herrlein
412: Jared Lesher
471: Logan Karnow
480: Johan Nystrom
501: Scotty Wennerstrom
509: Alexander Nagy
606: Ronnie Stewart
723: Tyler Enticknap
767: Mason Wharton
805: Carlen Gardner
918: Michael Akaydin
941: Angelo Pellegrini
976: Josh Greco
Entry List for Arlington AMA Supercross 2019
Check out provisional entry list for 250SX and 450SX below.
250SX
Chase Sexton
Austin Forkner
Alex Martin
Jordon Smith
Justin Cooper
Kyle Cunningham
Brandon Hartranft
Henry Miller
Jordan Bailey
Kyle Peters
Lorenzo Locurcio
John Short
Anthony Rodriguez
Mitchell Oldenburg
Joshua Osby
Martin Davalos
Cade Autenrieth
Ramyller Alves
Joshua Cartwright
Joey Crown
Blake Wharton
Chase Marquier
Wilson Fleming
Thomas Covington
TJ Albright
Mitchell Falk
Luke Neese
Jayce Pennington
Brandon Marley
Justin Thompson
Westen Wrozyna
Dillon Cloyed
James Milson
Marshal Weltin
Hunter Hilton
Dustin Winter
Hunter Sayles
Samuel Redman
Benjamin Nelko
Parker Fleming
Steven Clarke
Mason Kerr
JAMES WEEKS
Richard Jackson
Aaron Leininger
Eric McKay
Brice Klippel
Uli Stocker
Lane Shaw
Preston Taylor
450SX
Cooper Webb
Eli Tomac
Blake Baggett
Aaron Plessinger
Justin Brayton
Kyle Chisholm
Cole Seely
Dean Wilson
Zach Osborne
Joey Savatgy
Justin Bogle
Chad Reed
Marvin Musquin
Ben Lamay
Vince Friese
Tyler Bowers
Justin Hill
Justin Barcia
Dylan Merriam
Alex Ray
Cole Martinez
Ryan Breece
Dakota Tedder
Ken Roczen
Adam Enticknap
Austin Politelli
Chris Blose
Cheyenne Harmon
Todd Bannister
Nick Desiderio
Scott Champion
Tevin Tapia
Vann Martin
Aaron Smith
Theodore Pauli
Kyle Swanson
AJ Catanzaro
Joan Cros
Casey Brennan
Daniel Herrlein
Jared Lesher
Logan Karnow
Johan Nystrom
Scotty Wennerstrom
Alexander Nagy
Ronnie Stewart
David Pulley
Joe Perron
Tyler Enticknap
Mason Wharton
Carlen Gardner
Michael Akaydin
Arlington AMA Supercross 2019 Schedule (Round 7)
Check out the complete schedule with timings for the Round 7 of AMA Supercross 2019 below.
10:00 am – 10:30 am: KTM Junior Riders Meeting (KTM Trailer)
10:30 am – 11:00 am: Rider’s Track Walk
11:00 am – 11:15 am: Riders Meeting (Mandatory)
11:15 am – 11:30 am: Chapel Service
12:00 pm – 12:08 pm: 250SX Group C Free Practice
12:10 pm – 12:18 pm: 250SX Group B Free Practice
12:20 pm – 12:28 pm: 250SX Group A Free Practice
12:30 pm – 12:38 pm: 450SX Group A Free Practice
12:40 pm – 12:48 pm: 450SX Group B Free Practice
12:50 pm – 12:58 pm: 450SX Group C Free Practice
1:05 pm – 1:15 pm: 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm – 1:30 pm: 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm – 1:45 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm – 2:00 pm: 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm – 2:15 pm: 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm – 2:30 pm: 450SX Group C Qualifying
2:30 pm – 2:45 pm: KTM Junior Exhibition Practice
2:45 pm – 2:55 pm: Promoter Track Walk
2:55 pm – 3:20 pm: Track Maintenance
3:20 pm – 3:30 pm: 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm – 3:45 pm: 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm – 4:00 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm – 4:15 pm: 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm – 4:30 pm: 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm – 4:45 pm: 450SX Group C Qualifying
4:45 pm – 5:00 pm: KTM Junior Exhibition Practice
5:00 pm – 5:10 pm: Promoter Track Walk
5:10 pm – 6:45 pm: Track Maintenance
Evening Schedule
7:00 pm – 7:35 pm: Opening Ceremonies
7:35 pm – 7:43 pm: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:49 pm – 7:57 pm: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:03 pm – 8:11 pm: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:17 pm – 8:25 pm: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:31 pm – 8:37 pm: KTM Junior Supercross Exhibition – 3 Laps – 15 Riders
8:37 pm – 8:49 pm: Track Maintenance
8:49 pm – 8:56 pm: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
9:00 pm – 9:07 pm: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
9:07 pm – 9:18 pm: Intermission
9:18 pm – 9:21 pm: 250SX Sighting Lap
9:23 pm – 9:40 pm: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
9:40 pm – 9:50 pm: 250SX Victory Circle
9:50 pm – 9:53 pm: Track Maintenance
9:53 pm – 9:56 pm: 450SX Sighting Lap
9:58 pm – 10:20 pm: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
10:20 pm – 10:30 pm: 450SX Victory Circle
250SX Entry list for AMA Supercross Minneapolis 2019 race
23 Chase Sexton
24 Austin Forkner
26 Alex Martin
28 Jordon Smith
32 Justin Cooper
37 Kyle Cunningham
38 Christian Craig
45 Brandon Hartranft
49 Henry Miller
52 Jordan Bailey
55 Kyle Peters
56 Lorenzo Locurcio
63 John Short
66 Mitchell Oldenburg
70 Joshua Osby
73 Martin Davalos
78 Ramyller Alves
81 Joshua Cartwright
89 Joey Crown
93 Blake Wharton
96 Chase Marquier
98 Wilson Fleming
112 Thomas Covington
116 TJ Albright
123 Mitchell Falk
131 Jayce Pennington
151 Carter Gordon
161 Justin Thompson
179 Westen Wrozyna
197 Dillon Cloyed
285 Marshal Weltin
305 Hunter Hilton
332 Dustin Winter
367 Hunter Sayles
401 Samuel Redman
424 Tyler Custer
434 Parker Fleming
511 Steven Clarke
597 Mason Kerr
700 JAMES WEEKS
725 Richard Jackson
878 Eric McKay
914 Brice Klippel
921 Uli Stocker
986 Lane Shaw
996 Preston Taylor
450SX Entry list
1 Jason Anderson
2 Cooper Webb
3 Eli Tomac
4 Blake Baggett
7 Aaron Plessinger
10 Justin Brayton
11 Kyle Chisholm
14 Cole Seely
16 Zach Osborne
17 Joey Savatgy
19 Justin Bogle
22 Chad Reed
25 Marvin Musquin
41 Ben Lamay
42 Vince Friese
43 Tyler Bowers
46 Justin Hill
51 Justin Barcia
62 Alex Ray
87 Dakota Tedder
94 Ken Roczen
97 Adam Enticknap
118 Cheyenne Harmon
211 Tevin Tapia
214 Vann Martin
282 Theodore Pauli
313 Kyle Swanson
330 AJ Catanzaro
336 Chaz Braden
348 Joan Cros
383 Casey Brennan
393 Daniel Herrlein
471 Logan Karnow
501 Scotty Wennerstrom
509 Alexander Nagy
708 Joe Perron
723 Tyler Enticknap
749 Gavin Kadlec
805 Carlen Gardner
918 Michael Akaydin
976 Josh Greco
