China Recognizes E-Sports as an Occupation

China’s Social Security and Ministry of Human Resource had issued a notice on 1st April recognizing thirteen new occupations. The new occupations included in the list are technical personnel and Artificial Intelligence engineering, Internet of Things engineering, big data engineering, digital manager, debugging stuff, cloud computing engineering, technician for building model, e-sports operator, e-sportsman, agricultural manager, drone drive, and industrial robot system operator.

These are the first batch of the new occupations which have been released after the promulgation of National Occupational Classification of 2015. A majority of these occupations are related to the upcoming technologies. Also, there are long established occupation which is receiving official recognition from the government like e-sports operator and e-sportsmen. This is a form of competition which uses video games. Usually, e-sports is available as a competition of multiplayer video game competitions, specifically between teams, professional players, or individually.

China’s Social Affairs and Ministry of Human Resource has mentioned that in present times, e-sports have turned out to be a large industry with many international competitions which are held on a regular basis. As per OSTA or Occupational Skill Testing Authority of China, potential professional players who are also called e-sport players is going to take part in the gaming competitions, offer data analysis, participate in gaming competitions, and also design new games. The job description of a professional gaming operator includes marketing new, as well as existing gaming titles.

Another title which appears to be absent from the employment list is a professional poker player. This puts professional poker enthusiasts in a tricky spot. It is pretty difficult for them to choose an occupation which doesn’t validate their application. Also, it is taken to be highly risky. This raises the questions, is poker a sport? The best way to win this argument is to throw in facts into the discussion.

Poker is taken to be a sport, a mind sport. It has been acknowledged by IMSA in the year 2010. However, this is only the technical tag. Sport as per dictionary is an activity which involves physical skill and exertion in which a team or an individual competes against one another or other people for the purpose of entertainment.

Playing poker is all about exhaustion of your mind. It is not as physically taxing as basketball or football. However, to play poker, you need to be fit mentally. It might not be ticking the box of physical exertion like the other sports but since the entangled relationship between physical and mental exertion, it can be taken to be in the same ballpark.

Just as any other sports, this too has excellently vibrant fan culture. Rather than having match programs and football jerseys, there are site patches, sponsored professionals, and hoodies. Fans of poker will be able to keep track through the television coverage and live streams. As a matter of fact, there are several magazines and websites which are completely dedicated to the game.

With the introduction of Twitch poker, the level of entertainment has increased by a notch. Modern pokers provide you with the same amount of entertainment as the other sports. Although many people find it difficult to fathom the skill and luck relationship in poker, there are some great similarities between poker and the other sports. IMSA classification is proof that poker can be taken to be a game of skill. This means that you need to get spanked when you come across a great opposition. Like any other sports, if you take a look at the performance all throughout the tournament, you will notice that it is in favor of the one who is most skilled. Hence, it can be considered to be a sport.