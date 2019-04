Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 3

Melbourne Demons vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 4:30 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Kite Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

WBC International Silver Super Flyweight Title

Aliu Bamidele Lasisi vs. Ricardo Blandon — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

ShoBox: The Next Generation, Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV

Featherweights

Angelo Leo vs. Neil John Tabanao — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SC Freiburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a Liga Alemaña — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesglia Best of March — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

BundesGol — Univision Deportes, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Report — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State — Eleven Sports/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:05 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College All-Star Game, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

East vs. West — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Round, Game 3

South Florida Bulls at DePaul Blue Demons — ESPNU, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, noon

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Final Four Pre-Game: Texas Tech — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2019: Final Four Pre-Game: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond: Final Four Edition — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

National Semifinals, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Baylor vs. Oregon — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. UConn — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championship, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Team Competition — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Curling

World Curling Men’s Championships, ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Sweden vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Norway — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Friday Nitro — FS1, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Southampton vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Girondins de Bordeaux vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet/STO, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/KCOP, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Diego at St. Louis — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Midwest, 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Network/WGN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — NESN/Fox Sports Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia — Fox Sports North/WCAU, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Vancouver vs. LA Galaxy — TSN1/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington — KMYS/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at Indiana — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston — MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas — Fox Sports Southeast/KTXA, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — Fox Sports West Plus/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

Doubles Quarterfinal— Tennis Channel, 10:45 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Volvo Car Open — Tennis Channel, noon