Home gym versus Treadmill: which is better

If you don’t have the time to go to a professional gym daily or don’t want to spend the money on a gym on a monthly basis, installing gym equipment in your home is a good alternative. Several people have now started to buy exercise equipment for their homes instead of investing in a gym that they know they won’t go to.

The advantage of having exercise equipment at home is that people can work out at any time and it is a one-time investment. Having the equipment right at home also acts as a motivator and reminder to work out. It is harder to ignore your exercise if the machine is right at home. However, you obviously won't have the space at home to install multiple gym equipments so picking the right one is key. Most people are confused between buying a home-gym or multi-equipment gym, and buying a treadmill. The information provided below should help you decide which equipment is the right fit for your workout routine.

What is a home gym?

A home gym, also known as a multi-equipment gym is a composite exercise machine. It combines the chest extension, low pull and high pull leg equipment, rowing, peck deck, and other such equipments into a single set-up.

What is a treadmill?

Treadmills are cardio machines that allow you to walk, run, or jog while remaining stationary. This is similar to how a stationary cycle works, except it is meant for running.

Purpose of a home gym

A home gym is primarily meant to aid your upper and lower body work out. People usually warm up and get some cardio by running or walking outdoors, and then use the home gym in order to have a holistic work out routine. It helps you work out your arms and legs, strengthening them and building muscle.

Purpose of a treadmill

A treadmill offers various settings for cardio fat burn and others and allows users to alternate speed or vary inclination. It is meant primarily for cardio and building a person’s stamina and bodily resistance.

Which is better?

Which equipment is better depends on what you are looking to gain from your work out. The two equipments have very different functions and target different aspects of an individual’s work out. Below are a few categories to consider which machine is better suited for you

Ease of use

If you are completely new to work out, both the machines will seem difficult to navigate at first. However, the options with a treadmill are relatively limited and not too many things can go wrong on it. That is, while users may be scared of falling off the treadmill, it is designed in a manner that it is not possible for them to fall off too easily. It looks scarier than it actually is. With a home gym, the first problem users would face is figuring out what part of the machine does what, however a simple Google search can help you figure that out. The problem however is actually using the machine if you haven’t done so before. With arm and leg exercises, unless the proper body posture is maintained you could pull a muscle or twist yourself the wrong way. With these types of machines it might be better to get some professional to teach you how to use it first and then continue to use it yourself. However these machines are usually well padded so hurting yourself on the machine is not a possibility, but you still need to do the exercises correctly to be safe.

Versatility and substitutability

Another aspect to consider is which machine is more versatile. A treadmill has a lot of different functions and pre-coded workout patterns; however they are all variations of running or walking. This will cater to the cardio part of the work out but will not be useful in toning your muscles or working out your upper body. A home-gym on the other hand is designed specifically to work out both your upper body and lower body. As for cardio you can always go running in your neighbourhood or do a variation of high knees, jumping jacks, etc. at home itself. That is, it is possible to do cardio without a treadmill but the substitutes for a home gym are limited, unless you own dumbbells or other such equipment. The scope for work out on a home gym is therefore greater than that of a treadmill.

In terms of durability, both the types of equipment should be durable if you do your research and pick a reliable brand. The benefit of having equipment at home is that you can work out as per your convenience and in privacy, which is true for both these equipments. In terms of space, depending on size a treadmill may require slightly more space length wise but in breadth, a home gym may be marginally wider. So on these factors both the equipments are more or less equally matched.

Therefore, the final decision comes down to what is your purpose of work out. If the purpose is stamina building and basic weight loss then a treadmill might be the better option for you. However if the purpose is supplementing outdoor work out and achieving a specific body figure or targeting specific muscles for workout, a home gym might be the right choice for you. Also keep in mind what kind of workout gives you the most joy and just choose the machine that you will have more fun using!