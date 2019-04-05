Is The Undertaker Expected To Be Backstage At 'WrestleMania 35'?

With just two days until WrestleMania 35 takes over MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one major question heading into the PPV remains – will The Undertaker make a surprise appearance?

The Dead Man remains unbooked for the biggest PPV of the year as of this writing, and if he does indeed miss the event on Sunday it will mark only the third time in his storied WWE career that he has been absent from WrestleMania.

According to PWInsider, The Undertaker has arrived in New York for WrestleMania week, and is expected to be backstage for the event on Sunday night.

The report furthers that it remains unknown whether or not The Phenom will make any type of on-camera appearance at the PPV, which as of this writing appears to have a final card set, and Undertaker has yet to be written into any segments.

It is always possible, but not confirmed, that The Undertaker is in New York and New Jersey simply to visit with friends, and possibly attend The Hall of Fame ceremony which takes place at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Undertaker is not the only top talent who has yet to be announced for WrestleMania, as The Dead Man’s opponent at last year’s event, John Cena, is also unannounced for the PPV.

At last word, there is a deal on the table for Cena to wrestle a match at WrestleMania, and with the former WWE Champion wrapping his latest movie earlier this week, he is free to appear at the event on Sunday.

Below is the final WrestleMania card for April 7th:

-Elias will perform and Alexa Bliss will host the event.

WWE Universal Championship Match:

-Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match:

-Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston

WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (c)

No Holds Barred Match, with Triple H’s career on the line:

-Batista vs Triple H

-The Miz vs Shane McMahon

-Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

-AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

-Bobby Lashley (c) vs The Demon Finn Balor

WWE United States Championship Match:

-Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match:

-Bayley and Sasha Banks (c’s) vs Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs Nia Jax and Tamina vs The IIconics

-Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin in Angle’s final WWE match

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match:

-The Uso’s (c’s) vs The Bar vs Aleister Black and Ricochet vs Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Kickoff Show Matches:

-The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match featuring Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and more participants TBA.

-The Women’s Battle Royal Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

-Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese