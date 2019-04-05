Look: Matt McQuaid's beautiful blonde girlfriend is Michigan State's MVP

Michigan State is preparing to square off against Texas Tech in its biggest game of the season on Saturday, as that Final Four showdown will determine who plays in the national championship game.

The Spartans are coming off a huge upset win over the Duke Blue Devils — a team many picked to win the NCAA Tournament.

A big reason they’ve gotten as far as they have is starting guard Matt McQuaid. He’s a lockdown defender that made life difficult for Duke’s backcourt. The star two-way player can also put up numbers on the offensive end, as he’s averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

Spartans fans know McQuaid has a beautiful blonde girlfriend, and you’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them below.