Look: New York Jets unveil new logo and uniforms, draw mixed reviews

The New York Jets finally revealed their new look, and while the team didn’t stray away from their Gang Green mantra, its players won’t look anything like they did on the field last season.

It wasn’t expected that the Jets would elect to have drastic overhaul, as their uniforms haven’t really changed all that much over the past five decades. However, the new jerseys are quite different, and resemble the Philadelphia Eagles more than what we’ve used to see the Jets feature.

The team showcased three renditions of jerseys: “Gotham Green,” “Spotlight White” and “Stealth Black” as an alternate. We can assume that “Gotham Green” is their home look, and that they’ll wear “Spotlight White” on the road. Check them out below.

And here’s what the helmets look like.

Also, here’s the new logo.

The new #Jets logo is like when Michael blows the health care plan decision and promises everyone a “big surprise” at the end of the day, and then he just does a 20-second drum roll and never delivers. pic.twitter.com/8LzwRUONRf — Brian Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) April 5, 2019

Readers did a good job of pointing out that the jerseys resemble the Saskatchewan Roughrider’s uniforms.

New York Jets uniforms on top, Saskatchewan Roughriders uniforms on bottom (H/T @TujuMaster) pic.twitter.com/jLqwDsP5pr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 5, 2019

It’s definitely a more flashy look, which we like, but it doesn’t really make sense for New York/New Jersey. The team may have tried a bit too hard in attempting to modernize their brand, but we’ll see how fans view the new look.