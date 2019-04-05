Look: Sam Dekker's blonde bombshell girlfriend is turning heads

Basketball fans know how talented Sam Dekker is, as he led the Wisconsin Badgers to only their second-ever appearance in a national championship game back in 2015. The Badgers went on to lose to Duke, but it was still impressive to see the team in its first title game since 1941.

Dekker has since had a successful career in the NBA, having played for the Rockets, Clippers, Cavaliers and now Wizards. He’s averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds this season, and his size allows the team to stretch the floor, which plays well in today’s NBA.

Wizards fans know all about Dekker and his girlfriend, Olivia Harlan, as she’s a sideline reporter for both Westwood One and ESPN. You’ve probably seen her covering games on your television sets, as she’s an absolute stunner, but in case you haven’t, here are some photos of her and Sam.