MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 5/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)
UFC
Aleksei Oleinik (57-11-1) vs Alistair Overeem (44-17) – UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs Overeem – Apr 20th
Alex da Silva (20-1) vs Alexander Yakovlev (24-9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs Overeem – Apr 20th
Virna Jandiroba (14-0) vs Carla Esparza (13-6) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th
Macy Chiasson (4-0) vs Sarah Moras (5-4) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4th
Melissa Gato (6-0-2) vs Talita Bernardo (6-3) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Neil Magny (21-7) vs Vicente Luque (15-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18th
Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st
Tonya Evinger (19-8, 1 NC) vs Lina Lansberg (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st
Ricardo Lamas (19-7) vs Calvin Kattar (19-3) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Pedro Munhoz (18-3, 1 NC) vs Aljamain Sterling (17-3) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Jimmie Rivera (22-3) vs Petr Yan (12-1) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Bellator
Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald/Jon Fitch vs Neiman Gracie (9-0) – Bellator TBA – Jun 14th
Chael Sonnen (30-16-1) vs Lyoto Machida (25-8) – Bellator TBA – Jun 14th
ONE Championship
Lightweight Championship: Shinya Aoki (43-8, 1 NC) vs Christian Lee (11-3) – ONE: Enter the Dragon – May 17th
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments