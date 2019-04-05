MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 5/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Aleksei Oleinik (57-11-1) vs Alistair Overeem (44-17) – UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs Overeem – Apr 20th

Alex da Silva (20-1) vs Alexander Yakovlev (24-9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs Overeem – Apr 20th

Virna Jandiroba (14-0) vs Carla Esparza (13-6) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Macy Chiasson (4-0) vs Sarah Moras (5-4) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4th

Melissa Gato (6-0-2) vs Talita Bernardo (6-3) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Neil Magny (21-7) vs Vicente Luque (15-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18th

Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Tonya Evinger (19-8, 1 NC) vs Lina Lansberg (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Ricardo Lamas (19-7) vs Calvin Kattar (19-3) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Pedro Munhoz (18-3, 1 NC) vs Aljamain Sterling (17-3) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Jimmie Rivera (22-3) vs Petr Yan (12-1) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Bellator

Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald/Jon Fitch vs Neiman Gracie (9-0) – Bellator TBA – Jun 14th

Chael Sonnen (30-16-1) vs Lyoto Machida (25-8) – Bellator TBA – Jun 14th

ONE Championship

Lightweight Championship: Shinya Aoki (43-8, 1 NC) vs Christian Lee (11-3) – ONE: Enter the Dragon – May 17th

