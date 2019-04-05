The Betting Window for April 5-7

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can compare a fictional comic book character to a presidential candidate and have no self-awareness!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

David Oliver Joyce -650 over Stephen Tiffney ($20)

Angelo Leo -2000 over Neil John Tabano ($40)

Xavier Martinez -750 over John Vincent Moralde ($10)

Mariusz Wach -190 over Martin Bakole Ilunga ($20)

Andreas Cortes -450 over Jahmal Dyer ($10)

The Line on Wach might be low because he’s on a two-fight losing streak, but those losses are to Jarrell Muiller and Artur Szpilka. He can still crush cans.

Leo is my big bet, low reward, as he is clearly the featured ShoBox fighter. He needs a few more ShoBox main events before he’s ready to contend for a world title, but this should be easy street for him.

Last Week: $ -3.46

Year To Date: $ -16.16

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.