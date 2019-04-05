Triple H Makes Big Announcement Regarding WWE Programming On FOX

Triple H has delivered some huge news regarding WWE programming for FOX. The company is moving SmackDown Live to FOX from the USA Network in the fall of 2019 of course, but WWE is not finished yet.

The Game appeared on Fox Sports’ First Things First program, where he revealed that a new WWE show will air every Tuesday on Fox Sports 1. The program is not a straightforward wrestling show however, as it will actually be presented with a more sports oriented vibe.

Hunter talked about why this will be an important program for WWE and the fans.

“It’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, it’s also entertainment, where you’re talking about where things are going and the storylines and the characters and all of it. This is going to be one of those shows that if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss because it’s going to talk about everything that you love in a way that you can’t get any place else.”

This announcement likely comes as no surprise, as there have been rumors of such a program over the past year. FOX has reportedly been very interested in presenting the WWE brand as a more legitimate sports-based product and this new program is yet another way to do just that.

Triple H did not announce the name of this program and he also did not announce who would serve as the host. This may be where FOX partners with WWE and perhaps even provides its own host or possibly co-host, for the show.

SmackDown Live is the favorite of many WWE fans, who prefer the blue brand’s athletic slant much more than the drama of the flagship program, Monday Night Raw. Both brands will of course be represented on April 7, when WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.